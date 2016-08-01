Show Notes #173: Chips and SOTA
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Amateur Electronic Supply (AES) Announces Closing; HRO Acquires Some Assets
- HAMDB.org for AU, CA, DE, or US Callsigns
- Kids Crucial to Future of Amateur Radio
- Visual Studio Code (MIT License)
- This Week in Solus: Operation Go Moar Faster
- ONLYOFFICE Has Never Been So Open As It Is Now (AGPL3)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Ins and Outs of the Debian Hamradio Pure Blend
Music
- "Maybe I'm in Love" by Zack Linton, a single available courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- LHS Part of New Ham Radio Android App
- As of about 6pm on Wednesday, July 27, Trevor Holyoke added us to his app that has a collection of podcasts covering all aspects of amateur radio through a Google Play app. You can use this app to stream podcasts or download and listen to them when you're away from a data connection.
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/D
- E-mail from Torsten, DL1THM
- Thanks for bringing up the "Pat" winlink client. I was looking for a open-source client running natively on Linux for quite a while, so I was happy to get aware of that. Maybe one should mention that while the "Pat" client itself is free and open-source and runs nicely cross-platform, it does NOT include a WINMOR driver/TNC. I can work WITH the official Windows-only WINMOR driver and this seems to run under wine. However, it is unfortunately still not possible to run WINMOR on a single-board computer like the Raspberry Pi. Keep up the good work, I really LOVE your show!! 73s, Torsten DL1THM. P.S.: maybe worth mentioning in some future episode as an real open-source alternative to Winlink: the PSKMAIL project.
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/pskmail
- Comment on Episode #172 from Johnny, N4JEK
- You mentioned Dolphin in this episode and running game emulators on a PI so I thought you may like recalbox.com Anyway I loved the show.
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/E
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Description
- For me, summer cooking involves easy recipes that are quick to fix and require little to no time with the stove or oven on. This is one of those recipes. It definitely takes care of my craving for easy-to-make desserts, and key lime pie is one of my favorites.
- Ingredients
- 1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust
- 3 cups sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup key lime juice
- 1 tablespoon grated lime zest
- Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, lime juice, and lime rind. Mix well and pour into graham cracker crust. Bake in preheated oven for 5 to 8 minutes, until tiny pinhole bubbles burst on the surface of pie. DO NOT BROWN! Chill pie thoroughly before serving. Garnish with lime slices and whipped cream if desired.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
