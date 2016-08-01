Show Notes #173: Chips and SOTA

Thanks for bringing up the "Pat" winlink client. I was looking for a open-source client running natively on Linux for quite a while, so I was happy to get aware of that. Maybe one should mention that while the "Pat" client itself is free and open-source and runs nicely cross-platform, it does NOT include a WINMOR driver/TNC. I can work WITH the official Windows-only WINMOR driver and this seems to run under wine. However, it is unfortunately still not possible to run WINMOR on a single-board computer like the Raspberry Pi. Keep up the good work, I really LOVE your show!! 73s, Torsten DL1THM. P.S.: maybe worth mentioning in some future episode as an real open-source alternative to Winlink: the PSKMAIL project.