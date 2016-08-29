Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #174: Swedish Hamballs

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Italian Meatball Buns
  • Description
    • Football season is upon us, and we know several folks that like to have football parties... and, what better for a football party than appetizer items? These are a tasty little thing that will have folks coming back for more!
  • Ingredients
    • 12 frozen bread dough dinner rolls
    • 1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed
    • Mozzarella Cheese (optional)
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
    • 1/4 cup minced fresh basil
    • 1-1/2 cups marinara sauce, warmed
  • Directions
    • Let dough stand at room temperature 25-30 minutes or until softened. Cut each dinner roll in half. Wrap each portion around a meatball, and placing some of the mozzarella (whether using shredded or slices/chunks) in with the meatball, then enclosing meatball/cheese completely; pinch dough firmly to seal. Place on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake buns 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with oil; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Serve with marinara sauce. Yield: 2 dozen.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Seán Corcoran
    • Paul Apg
    • Scott Junner
    • Steve Brownlee
  • Google+
    • Dan Selling
    • Scott Junner
    • Sergio Sanchez
    • Marcos Oliveira
    • Don Rhodes
  • Twitter
    • @huelbe
    • @DK3CW
    • @HamSphere
    • @KK6NLW
    • @ruckintx
    • @abraud
    • @micronauta
    • @100WATTSANDAWIRE
    • @kg5clp
    • @MurrayNewlands
    • @wouxunradiocn
  • YouTube
    • krahsh
    • Richard Warner
    • Chip DeVoge
  • Mailing List
    • Lyle Seigel
  • Merchandise Sales
    • Lars Nef
    • Rick Stoner
August 29th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

