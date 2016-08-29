Show Notes #174: Swedish Hamballs

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- USAF Wants to Improve Control Propagation
- FCC Study Attempts to Characterize the Radio Noise Floor
- Additional Info:
- RSGB “Deeply Disappointed” in Amateur Radio 5 GHz Proceeding
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Awesome Self-Hosted
- MariaDB Déjà Vu?
- ReactOS 0.42 Released
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Receiving HF Using an RTL-SDR and OpenWebRX
- Quisk
- OpenWebRX and sdr.hu
Music
- "Agitation" by Mister Goodtime, from the album Spectrum of Sound Styles, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Released: August 2016
- Running Time: 3:50
- Location: Germany
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Podcasting Patent Troll Fights EFF, Hoping to Save Itself
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Italian Meatball Buns
- Description
- Football season is upon us, and we know several folks that like to have football parties... and, what better for a football party than appetizer items? These are a tasty little thing that will have folks coming back for more!
- Ingredients
- 12 frozen bread dough dinner rolls
- 1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed
- Mozzarella Cheese (optional)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup minced fresh basil
- 1-1/2 cups marinara sauce, warmed
- Directions
- Let dough stand at room temperature 25-30 minutes or until softened. Cut each dinner roll in half. Wrap each portion around a meatball, and placing some of the mozzarella (whether using shredded or slices/chunks) in with the meatball, then enclosing meatball/cheese completely; pinch dough firmly to seal. Place on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake buns 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with oil; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Serve with marinara sauce. Yield: 2 dozen.
