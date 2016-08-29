Show Notes #174: Swedish Hamballs

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

USAF Wants to Improve Control Propagation Source: http://url.bcts.info/O (Newscientist)



FCC Study Attempts to Characterize the Radio Noise Floor Source: http://url.bcts.info/G (Digital Trends) Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/H http://url.bcts.info/K



RSGB “Deeply Disappointed” in Amateur Radio 5 GHz Proceeding Source: http://url.bcts.info/F (ARRL)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

MariaDB Déjà Vu? Source: http://url.bcts.info/M



ReactOS 0.42 Released Source: http://url.bcts.info/N



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Receiving HF Using an RTL-SDR and OpenWebRX Source: http://url.bcts.info/I (Linux Wolf Pack)



OpenWebRX and sdr.hu Source: http://url.bcts.info/Q (sdr.hu)



Music

"Agitation" by Mister Goodtime, from the album Spectrum of Sound Styles, courtesy of Jamendo. Released: August 2016 Running Time: 3:50 Location: Germany Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1368982/agitation



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Podcasting Patent Troll Fights EFF, Hoping to Save Itself Source: http://url.bcts.info/P (Ars Technica)



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Italian Meatball Buns

Description Football season is upon us, and we know several folks that like to have football parties... and, what better for a football party than appetizer items? These are a tasty little thing that will have folks coming back for more!



Ingredients 12 frozen bread dough dinner rolls 1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed Mozzarella Cheese (optional) 2 tablespoons olive oil 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese 1/4 cup minced fresh basil 1-1/2 cups marinara sauce, warmed



Directions Let dough stand at room temperature 25-30 minutes or until softened. Cut each dinner roll in half. Wrap each portion around a meatball, and placing some of the mozzarella (whether using shredded or slices/chunks) in with the meatball, then enclosing meatball/cheese completely; pinch dough firmly to seal. Place on greased baking sheets, seam side down. Cover with kitchen towels; let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake buns 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with oil; sprinkle with cheese and basil. Serve with marinara sauce. Yield: 2 dozen.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

