Show Notes #175: True Lies on VHS

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Hurricane Season Source: http://url.bcts.info/U (eHam)

Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/T (Action News Jacksonville)



Jamboree on the Air 2016 Source: http://url.bcts.info/V (ARRL) Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/W (Icom America)



Do Cool Shit in the Netflix Generation Source: http://url.bcts.info/Y (RIT Reporter)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Open MCT Source: http://url.bcts.info/OpenMCT (NASA's GitHub)



PC-BSD Evolves into TrueOS Source: http://url.bcts.info/1g (Slashdot) Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/1h



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Call Book Log 2.1 Released Source: http://url.bcts.info/R (Linux Wolf Pack)



ONO, BSD in the Ham Shack Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/TrueOS



Music

"13 Roses" by Gunshot Bride from the album READY!?, courtesy of Jamendo. Released: December 2013 Location: Russia Running Time: 3:50 Source: http://url.bcts.info/1i



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

14 Maylasian Special Event Stations on Air Source: http://url.bcts.info/X (Southgate ARC)



Comment on Episode #173 from Dan, AF7O

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Description

Russ is a huge fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu. While I am not a fan, I decided to try this casserole out for dinner tonight, pre-show, with numerous modifications.

Ingredients 1 (10-3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted 1/4 cup mayonnaise 3/4 cup milk 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 2 pounds boneless, skinless cooked chicken breast, shredded 1/2 pound thin sliced deli ham, coarsely chopped 6 slices Swiss cheese 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs 2 tablespoons butter, melted paprika for sprinkling (Optional: egg noodles mixed in with the chicken/sauce mixture, doubling the sauce - and added extra Dijon Mustard for additional flavor. Also did extra butter/breadcrumbs)



Directions Preheat oven to 350F. Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl combine soup, mayonnaise, milk, mustard and black pepper. Remove half of the sauce to another bowl and set aside. Stir the chicken into the large bowl of soup mixture, then spoon into prepared dish. Sprinkle the ham evenly over the chicken mixture, then place the slices of Swiss cheese on top of ham. Pour the remaining sauce over the cheese. In a small bowl mix the bread crumbs and butter, sprinkle over the sauce. Evenly sprinkle paprika on top then bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden brown and heated in center. Freezer Instructions: Follow recipe above. Allow casserole to cool. Cover with several layers of foil (to prevent freezer burn) and freeze. When ready to eat, place in fridge to thaw for 24 hours in advance. Reheat, serve, and enjoy! You can also assemble, freeze, thaw and then bake!



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

