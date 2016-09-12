Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #175: True Lies on VHS

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "13 Roses" by Gunshot Bride from the album READY!?, courtesy of Jamendo.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Comment on Episode #173 from Dan, AF7O

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
  • Description
    Russ is a huge fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu. While I am not a fan, I decided to try this casserole out for dinner tonight, pre-show, with numerous modifications.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 (10-3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
    • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
    • 3/4 cup milk
    • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
    • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
    • 2 pounds boneless, skinless cooked chicken breast, shredded
    • 1/2 pound thin sliced deli ham, coarsely chopped
    • 6 slices Swiss cheese
    • 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs
    • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
    • paprika for sprinkling
    • (Optional: egg noodles mixed in with the chicken/sauce mixture, doubling the sauce - and added extra Dijon Mustard for additional flavor. Also did extra butter/breadcrumbs)
  • Directions
    • Preheat oven to 350F. Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl combine soup, mayonnaise, milk, mustard and black pepper. Remove half of the sauce to another bowl and set aside. Stir the chicken into the large bowl of soup mixture, then spoon into prepared dish. Sprinkle the ham evenly over the chicken mixture, then place the slices of Swiss cheese on top of ham. Pour the remaining sauce over the cheese. In a small bowl mix the bread crumbs and butter, sprinkle over the sauce. Evenly sprinkle paprika on top then bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden brown and heated in center.
    • Freezer Instructions: Follow recipe above. Allow casserole to cool. Cover with several layers of foil (to prevent freezer burn) and freeze. When ready to eat, place in fridge to thaw for 24 hours in advance. Reheat, serve, and enjoy! You can also assemble, freeze, thaw and then bake!

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Irv Johnson
    • David Hartley
    • Henry Schott, Jr.
  • Google+
    • Jorge Martinez
  • Twitter
    • @GlennAK4HA
    • @Fix_It_Frank
    • @Saxy
September 12th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

