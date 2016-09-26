Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #176: Lowering Property Values

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

  • Italian Military Move First 8000 PCs to LibreOffice

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

  • LHS Readiness Score

Music

  • "The Waiting" by Yellow Lady Slipper from the album Yellow Lady Slipper, courtesy of Jamendo.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Voice Mail from Doug, N6LMX
  • E-mail from John, K9FSG
  • E-mail from Andy, G7UHN
  • NE4RD on Amateur Radio Roundtable, September 20, 2016

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Ravioli Meatball Bake
  • Description
    • In a new turn of events, we are going to test out each recipe for dinner prior to the show... so tonight we "trialed" tonight's recipe... which is Ravioli and Meatball bake. Prior to the show, Russ gave it a thumbs-up.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 (26 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
      24 meatballs, thawed, cut into quarters
      1 (24 ounce) package frozen cheese ravioli
      1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Directions
    • Spray a 13x9 glass baking pan with cooking spray. Place a shallow layer of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of the pan. Place a layer of meatballs in the bottom of the pan, place a layer of ravioli on top of that. Then a layer of spaghetti sauce, then a layer of meatballs, then a layer of sauce. Repeat with meatballs, then ravioli, then sauce. Cover everything with another layer of sauce and sprinkle cheese over the top. Cover with foil. Bake in a preheated 350 oven for 45 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish with basil; serve.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Daylin Blosser
    • Adam Olés
  • Twitter
    • @CubicleNate
  • Mailing List
    • John Fotschky
    • Bob Smallwood, Jr.
September 26th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

