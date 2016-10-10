LHS Episode #177: Cherbyl the Witch

It's time for Episode #177 of the Linux in the Ham Shack podcast. In this episode, your tired and slightly confused hosts tackle craziness in Australia, digital voice on the DV4Home, things powered by Linux you might not expect to be, Microsoft and GitHub, $5 SBCs, a new Linux kernel release, TQSL and much more. Thank you for stopping by to check out our problem. We hope you enjoy. If you do--or even if you don't--please take a moment and send us some feedback. We'd love to hear from you.

73 de The LHS Crew