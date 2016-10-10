Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #177: Cherbyl the Witch

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

  • The Rapid Evolution of Open Source Machine Learning

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "Start" by Siobhan Day from the album The Start of Something Else, courtesy of Jamendo.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Tech & Loathing will resume recording and releasing episodes as of January 17, 2016.

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Chicken Fajita Bubble Bake
  • Description
    • We're going to diverge slighly from the "try it the night of the podcast" plan to share a recipe I prepared last week. If you're a person who likes fajitas then this is something you should plan on preparing. I made some alterations to the original recipe: 1) I made my own fajita seasoning and used three times the amount, 2) I used 4 cans of biscuits (half on the bottom, half on top), and 3) I only used a green pepper (instead of red and green) and left both the pepper and onion in narrow, short strips. I put the pepper and onion in a dry, non-stick pan for a few moments to get a little bit of a char on them, then added a touch of butter to quickly saute' them. I personally thought it could have used more peppers and onions but Russ thought it was fine as it was.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 can (7.5 oz) refrigerated biscuits (or make your own)
    • 1 package fajita seasoning mix*
    • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
    • 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
    • 1/2 cup diced onion
    • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
    • 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, chunked
    • 1/2 cup water
    • 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend
  • Directions
    • Heat oven to 375°F. Lightly spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into quarters; place in medium bowl. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the fajita seasoning mix; toss to coat. Set aside. Heat 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until peppers and onion blister and char slightly or until cooked to your liking. Remove peppers and onion from skillet; keep warm. Return same skillet to medium heat. Add oil and chicken; cook on each side until browned and no longer pink in center. Sprinkle remaining fajita seasoning mix over chicken. Add water; cook and stir until sauce thickens. Return peppers and onion to skillet; stir to coat. Spoon chicken, peppers and onion into baking dish. Top with seasoning-coated biscuit pieces. Bake 20 minutes or until biscuit pieces are thoroughly baked and light golden brown. Sprinkle cheese over top; bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
  • Homemade Fajita Seasoning
  • Ingredients
    • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
    • 2 teaspoons chili powder
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • 1 teaspoon white sugar
    • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Directions
    • Stir cornstarch, chili powder, salt, paprika, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin together in a small bowl.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Marlon Figueroa Bongapat
  • Google+
    • Mohan Arthanari
    • Jeremie Ryan
  • Twitter
    • @kb2ysi
  • Mailing List
    • Kevin Luke
  • Merchandise Sales
    • Steven Taylor
October 10th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

