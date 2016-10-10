Show Notes #177: Cherbyl the Witch

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Australian Radiofrequency Spectrum Plan Review Source: http://url.bcts.info/1k (Southgate ARC)



WIA Members to Decide on Organization Review Source: http://url.bcts.info/1j (Southgate ARC)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

25 Awesome Things Powered by Linux Source: http://url.bcts.info/1b (OMG Ubuntu)



The Rapid Evolution of Open Source Machine Learning Source: http://url.bcts.info/1e (Seldon.io, Hackernews Headline)



Microsoft’s the Top Open Source Contributor on GitHub Source: http://url.bcts.info/1m (Network World)



Start-up Sells a Stamp-sized Linux Server for Five Bucks Source: http://url.bcts.info/1n (Network World)



Linux Kernel 4.8 Officially Released Source: http://url.bcts.info/1f (Softpedia)



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

LoTW to Stop Accepting Contacts Using Early Versions Source: http://url.bcts.info/1o (ARRL)



Gentoo in the Ham Shack Source: http://url.bcts.info/gen2 (Gentoo) LHS Readiness Score: 2.1



Elementary OS Running on the Devel Branch Source: http://url.bcts.info/elementary (ElementaryOS) LHS Readiness Score: 4.0



Music

"Start" by Siobhan Day from the album The Start of Something Else, courtesy of Jamendo. Location: Belfast, Ireland Released: April 2016 Duration: 3:24 Source: http://url.bcts.info/1p (Jamendo)



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Tech & Loathing will resume recording and releasing episodes as of January 17, 2016. Source: http://url.bcts.info/tnl (Tech & Loathing)



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Chicken Fajita Bubble Bake

Description We're going to diverge slighly from the "try it the night of the podcast" plan to share a recipe I prepared last week. If you're a person who likes fajitas then this is something you should plan on preparing. I made some alterations to the original recipe: 1) I made my own fajita seasoning and used three times the amount, 2) I used 4 cans of biscuits (half on the bottom, half on top), and 3) I only used a green pepper (instead of red and green) and left both the pepper and onion in narrow, short strips. I put the pepper and onion in a dry, non-stick pan for a few moments to get a little bit of a char on them, then added a touch of butter to quickly saute' them. I personally thought it could have used more peppers and onions but Russ thought it was fine as it was.



Ingredients 1 can (7.5 oz) refrigerated biscuits (or make your own) 1 package fajita seasoning mix* 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper 1/2 cup diced onion 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, chunked 1/2 cup water 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend



Directions Heat oven to 375°F. Lightly spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into quarters; place in medium bowl. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the fajita seasoning mix; toss to coat. Set aside. Heat 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until peppers and onion blister and char slightly or until cooked to your liking. Remove peppers and onion from skillet; keep warm. Return same skillet to medium heat. Add oil and chicken; cook on each side until browned and no longer pink in center. Sprinkle remaining fajita seasoning mix over chicken. Add water; cook and stir until sauce thickens. Return peppers and onion to skillet; stir to coat. Spoon chicken, peppers and onion into baking dish. Top with seasoning-coated biscuit pieces. Bake 20 minutes or until biscuit pieces are thoroughly baked and light golden brown. Sprinkle cheese over top; bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.



Homemade Fajita Seasoning

Ingredients 1 tablespoon cornstarch 2 teaspoons chili powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon white sugar 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin



Directions Stir cornstarch, chili powder, salt, paprika, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin together in a small bowl.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

Facebook Marlon Figueroa Bongapat



Google+ Mohan Arthanari Jeremie Ryan



Twitter @kb2ysi



Mailing List Kevin Luke

