Show Notes #177: Cherbyl the Witch

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Australian Radiofrequency Spectrum Plan Review
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1k (Southgate ARC)
- WIA Members to Decide on Organization Review
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1j (Southgate ARC)
- DV4Home
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1d (Wireless Holdings)
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/1c (Reddit)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- 25 Awesome Things Powered by Linux
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1b (OMG Ubuntu)
- The Rapid Evolution of Open Source Machine Learning
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1e (Seldon.io, Hackernews Headline)
- Microsoft’s the Top Open Source Contributor on GitHub
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1m (Network World)
- Start-up Sells a Stamp-sized Linux Server for Five Bucks
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1n (Network World)
- Linux Kernel 4.8 Officially Released
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1f (Softpedia)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- LoTW to Stop Accepting Contacts Using Early Versions
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1o (ARRL)
- Gentoo in the Ham Shack
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/gen2 (Gentoo)
- LHS Readiness Score: 2.1
- Elementary OS Running on the Devel Branch
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/elementary (ElementaryOS)
- LHS Readiness Score: 4.0
Music
- "Start" by Siobhan Day from the album The Start of Something Else, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Location: Belfast, Ireland
- Released: April 2016
- Duration: 3:24
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1p (Jamendo)
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Tech & Loathing will resume recording and releasing episodes as of January 17, 2016.
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/tnl (Tech & Loathing)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Chicken Fajita Bubble Bake
- Description
- We're going to diverge slighly from the "try it the night of the podcast" plan to share a recipe I prepared last week. If you're a person who likes fajitas then this is something you should plan on preparing. I made some alterations to the original recipe: 1) I made my own fajita seasoning and used three times the amount, 2) I used 4 cans of biscuits (half on the bottom, half on top), and 3) I only used a green pepper (instead of red and green) and left both the pepper and onion in narrow, short strips. I put the pepper and onion in a dry, non-stick pan for a few moments to get a little bit of a char on them, then added a touch of butter to quickly saute' them. I personally thought it could have used more peppers and onions but Russ thought it was fine as it was.
- Ingredients
- 1 can (7.5 oz) refrigerated biscuits (or make your own)
- 1 package fajita seasoning mix*
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, chunked
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend
- Directions
- Heat oven to 375°F. Lightly spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Cut each biscuit into quarters; place in medium bowl. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the fajita seasoning mix; toss to coat. Set aside. Heat 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until peppers and onion blister and char slightly or until cooked to your liking. Remove peppers and onion from skillet; keep warm. Return same skillet to medium heat. Add oil and chicken; cook on each side until browned and no longer pink in center. Sprinkle remaining fajita seasoning mix over chicken. Add water; cook and stir until sauce thickens. Return peppers and onion to skillet; stir to coat. Spoon chicken, peppers and onion into baking dish. Top with seasoning-coated biscuit pieces. Bake 20 minutes or until biscuit pieces are thoroughly baked and light golden brown. Sprinkle cheese over top; bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
- Homemade Fajita Seasoning
- Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- Directions
- Stir cornstarch, chili powder, salt, paprika, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin together in a small bowl.
