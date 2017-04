LHS Episode #178: A Thor and A Beer

In the latest episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, Bill plays dead for Halloween. In his absence, Russ and Cheryl discuss long-distance 2-meter communication, vanity call sign rules, Windows 10 embedding Linux, Wal-mart, Arch Linux, Norse gods, fake Mexican food and a whole lot more. Thank you for tuning in. We appreciate you!

73 de The LHS Crew