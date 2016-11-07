Show Notes #178: A Thor and A Beer

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

A New 2m Barrier Broken: PY1MHZ-V51PJ QSO Source: http://url.bcts.info/1u (D4C.cc)



Shannon Morse KM6FPP from HAK5 Gets Licensed Source: http://url.bcts.info/1y (Southgate ARC)



Rule Making Petition to FCC Calls for Vanity Call Sign Rule Changes Source: http://url.bcts.info/1z (eHam)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Windows 10 Anniversary Update: Linux Inside Source: http://url.bcts.info/1r (RedmondMag)



LXLE: A Linux Distro to Give New Life to Old Hardware Source: http://url.bcts.info/1q (Networkworld)



Open Source is Ceasing to Be Cool Source: http://www.marktarver.com/open.html



Google Releases Open Source "Cartographer" Source: http://url.bcts.info/1t (Betanews)



WalmartLabs Open Sources Walmart.com Application Platform Source: http://url.bcts.info/1s (Techcrunch)



KDE at 20: Plasma 5.8 LTS Source: http://url.bcts.info/1w (KDE)



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Ubuntu 16.10 - Tested LHS Readiness Score: 4.3 Source: http://url.bcts.info/ubuntu



Antergos Linux LHS Readiness Score: TBA Source: http://url.bcts.info/antergos



A Dive into Github for "Ham Radio" Projects Source: http://url.bcts.info/1x (Github) Additional Info: https://github.com/ciorceri/logXchecker https://github.com/K0HYD/HamInventory https://github.com/n4ogw/so2sdr https://github.com/jasonallenphotography/HAMfinder



Music

"Rabbit Hole" by Stargazer from the album Enter the Rabbit Hole, courtesy of Jamendo. Released: October 2016 Location: South Africa Duration: 2:59 Source: http://url.bcts.info/1A (Jamendo)



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Comment on Episode #177 from Gary, KC3PO

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Mexican Villa Burrito Enchilada Style

Description Mexican Villa is a southwest Missouri staple. Their specialty is their Burrito Enchilada Style. This is NOT Mexican food. It isn't even Tex-Mex. It is something Cheryl grew up eating; Russ was quickly introduced to it when he moved to Missouri in 2000. This is what we usually order when we visit Mexican Villa, along with a few bowls of their cheese queso.



Enchilada Sauce

Ingredients 9 Tablespoons butter 6 Tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 1/2 tsp brown sugar 6 teaspooons of Williams chili seasoning packet 1 (14.5 oz) can beef broth - low sodium



Directions In a heavy bottomed saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and whisk in flour until thoroughly combined. Cook, continually whisking, for 2 minutes. Slowly add beef broth, continually whisking until all is mixed in. Add brown sugar, and chili seasoning. Continually whisk until sauce bubbles and thickens. Take off heat immediately.



Cheese Dip

Directions To make the cheese dip use a ratio of one part Enchilada sauce to one part grated white American or Monterrey Jack cheese whisked together. Use a little more sauce to keep the blend thinner (recommended).



Burritos

Ingredients 1 lb. leanest ground beef 1 Med onion, diced. 1 Tbsp Olive or canola oil\ Rest of the William's chili seasoning 1 tsp brown sugar Salt/pepper 16 oz can refried beans 2 Largest burrito-sized Tortillas 2 cups White American or Monterrey Cheddar shredded, divided Garnish: chopped lettuce, chopped tomatoes, hot sauce, and/or salsa.



Directions In a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat, saute diced onion in oil until translucent, add ground beef and saute until well done. Drain. Add chili seasoning, sugar, and salt/pepper to taste. Set aside. Lay out the two tortillas side by side, along with the ground beef, beans, and cheese. Layer, starting with a half can each of the beans per tortilla, 1/2 cup cheese per tortilla, and half the bround beef (approx 1 1/3 cup each) The trick is getting them into the cooking sprayed casserole dish. Gently fold each of the sides in, overlapping. Pick each one up with both hands: fingers on top holding the flap closed and thumbs spaced out supporting the bottom. Lift straight up and over the dish, then quickly turn upside down and place seam side down. Pour sauce (generously) over casserole dish. Sprinkle remaining cup of cheese over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes (if ingredients are still warm) or 50-60 minutes if casserole was prepared earlier and placed in fridge. Or until edges are bubbly and cheese is nicely browned. If desired, garnish with chopped lettuce and tomatoes. Serves 4 (Serves 4 as a Villa "split" or serves 2 for a whole burrito per person).



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

