LHS Episode #180: Blacklisted

In this episode, Linux in the Ham Shack takes you a journey into sight and sound. Well, mostly sound. Topics include operating below 500kHz, new stuff in WSJT-X, an open letter from a young ham to the curmudgeons in the room, Ham Radio Deluxe being nefarious again, Ubuntu 16.10 with Budgie, a useful Debian utility, contributing to Open Source as a newbie (or oldbie) and much more.

We also send our thoughts and condolences to the young daughter, family and friends of Matthew Williams, Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ. He passed away much too young on December 6, 2016, after a long struggle against cancer. We miss you, brother.

73 de The LHS Crew

December 20th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

