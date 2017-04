LHS Episode #181: Drinking to the Future

In the final episode for 2016, Linux in the Ham Shack discusses 60-meter operation, a new version of fldigi, OpenShot, bash on WIndows, Cheryl installing Ubuntu, a new release of Andy's Ham Radio Linux, predictions for 2017, whiskey and a whole lot more. Thanks for tuning in. We hope you have a happy and prosperous 2017.

73 de The LHS Crew