Show Notes #179: Spinning the Cube

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Put that Amateur Radio License to Use on 915 MHz
- Source:
- http://url.bcts.info/1B (Hakaday)
- Additional Info:
- http://url.bcts.info/1C (Faraday)
- http://url.bcts.info/1U (GroupGets)
- Source:
- HFsat, an HF Communications Relay Cubesat
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1D (APRS.org)
- Amateur Radio “Uniquely Situated” to be at Leading Edge Again
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1E (ARRL)
- Club Nightmares
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1S (M0PZT)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Ubuntu Budgie Is Now an Official Ubuntu Flavor
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1F (Softpedia)
- Open-Source Pioneer Munich Debates Abandoning Linux for Windows 10
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1G (Techrepublic)
- Radio Free Linux
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1T (Linux Journal)
- Games on Github
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1I (github)
- A Look at sshesame
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1J (github)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Fedora 25
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1R
- LHS Readiness Score: 4.6
- Antergos Take 2.0
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/antergos (Antergos)
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/1N (Youtube)
- LHS Readiness Score: 2.6
- Cloudlog
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1L (GitHub)
- Additional Info:
- http://url.bcts.info/1Q (NE4RD)
- http://url.bcts.info/1M (CloudCat)
- SPLAT
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1O (QSL)
- PREDICT
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/1P (QSL)
Music
- "Hangover" by Avenger Kills from the album Metal Child, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Released: November 2016
- Running Time: 4:25
- Location: Yaroslavl, Russia
- Source: https://www.jamendo.com/track/1394417/hangover
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- No feedback this time around. Send us some!
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Mexican Lasagna
- Description
- Over 20 years ago I was given a cookbook that had this recipe in it, and I decided to fix it one evening for dinner. Everyone raved about it so it earned it a regular spot in our meal plans. While I don't fix it as often now, I do fix it occasionally and Russ will request it, along with my Mexican Cornbread that I did for episode #169.
- Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef\
- 1 can (17 oz) whole kernel corn, drained
- 2 cans (8 oz each) tomato sauce
- 1 cup picante sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 cups cottage cheese
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon crushed oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 12-16 small flour tortillas
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar (or Mexican blend) cheese
- Directions
- Brown meat and drain. Add corn, tomato sauce, picante sauce, chili powder and cumin. Simmer, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Combine cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, oregano and garlic salt in separate bowl; mix well. Arrange 6 tortillas on bottom and up sides of lightly greased 9x13” baking dish, overlapping as necessary. Top with 1/2 of the meat mixture. Spoon cheese mixture over meat. Arrange remaining tortillas over cheese, overlapping as necessary. Top with remaining meat mixture. Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving with additional picante sauce.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
