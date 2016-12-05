Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

Show Notes #179: Spinning the Cube

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

  • Open-Source Pioneer Munich Debates Abandoning Linux for Windows 10

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • No feedback this time around. Send us some!

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Mexican Lasagna
  • Description
    • Over 20 years ago I was given a cookbook that had this recipe in it, and I decided to fix it one evening for dinner. Everyone raved about it so it earned it a regular spot in our meal plans. While I don't fix it as often now, I do fix it occasionally and Russ will request it, along with my Mexican Cornbread that I did for episode #169.
  • Ingredients
    • 1 pound ground beef\
    • 1 can (17 oz) whole kernel corn, drained
    • 2 cans (8 oz each) tomato sauce
    • 1 cup picante sauce
    • 1 tablespoon chili powder
    • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
    • 2 cups cottage cheese
    • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
    • 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
    • 1 teaspoon crushed oregano
    • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
    • 12-16 small flour tortillas
    • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar (or Mexican blend) cheese
  • Directions
    • Brown meat and drain. Add corn, tomato sauce, picante sauce, chili powder and cumin. Simmer, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Combine cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, oregano and garlic salt in separate bowl; mix well. Arrange 6 tortillas on bottom and up sides of lightly greased 9x13” baking dish, overlapping as necessary. Top with 1/2 of the meat mixture. Spoon cheese mixture over meat. Arrange remaining tortillas over cheese, overlapping as necessary. Top with remaining meat mixture. Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving with additional picante sauce.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Timothy Lutz
    • Willem Bosch
    • Walter Billingham
    • Roy Brockman
    • Mazen Deeb
    • Eric Oyen
    • Shaun Townsend
    • Kevin Numbers
    • Greg Williams
    • Scott Haley
  • Google+
    • Kevin Luke
    • Nathan Wolf
    • Hugo Repetto
    • Chris Guiver
    • Badar Alhadhrami
  • Twitter
    • @abkbsb
    • @kb2ysi
    • @MGTCGimp
    • @es6jan
    • @dipolesUSA
    • @alexandl67
    • @jbastien
    • @T0xicPl4gue
    • @hamradiotrash
    • @obe1968
    • @aprspro
    • @akecbaum
    • @SturgeonKent
  • YouTube
    • Jeremy Bakke
    • jehster
    • Daniel Vincent
  • Merchandise Sales
    • Rohan Fletcher
December 5th, 2016 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.