Show Notes #180: Blacklisted
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Rare Polar Openings Reported on 630 Meters
- New Modes in WSJT-X 1.7
Beta General Release
- A Letter from a Concerned 25-Year-Old Ham, K9HAX
- Ham Radio Deluxe Implements the Blacklist
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- The Usefulness of netselect-apt
- Feels Like the First Time
- Measuring Success in Open Source Projects
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
Music
- "Wintersong" by Projekt Phonix from the album Visions 2, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Google+ Post from Rick Stoner
- KF7IJZ (The Workbench) Reports LHS iTunes Feed Broken
- This should be fixed now. If it's not, please send us feedback and let us know!
- Matthew Williams, Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ, SK
- There will be a Celebration of Life memorial for Matthew Williams/Lord Drachenblut on Saturday, January 7 the at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Martinsville Indiana from noon until 5 pm. The address is 1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville Indiana 46151
- Voice Mail from Richard, KD0RG
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Description
- While it has been SEVERAL years since I have fixed this pie, Russ (and my dad) loved it when I was fixing it all the time. It's a light pie that is perfect for a holiday dinner.
- Ingredients
- 2 baked (8”) pie shells (graham cracker crust works, too)
- 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 1/3 cup coconut
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts (pecans are my personal favorite)
- 1 can (15 oz) crushed pineapple, well drained
- 1/2 teaspoon pineapple flavoring
- 1 container (12 oz) whipped topping (like Cool Whip)
- Directions
- Combine milk, lemon juice, coconut, nuts, pineapple and pineapple flavoring. Stir in whipped topping and pour mixture into pie shells. Chill for 4 hours. 12-16 servings. Note: One 10" pie crust may be substituted for the two 8" pie crusts. For Christmas, it's especially festive when you dollop some cherry pie filling on each piece.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
