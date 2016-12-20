Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #180: Blacklisted

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
 Segment 2 (Open Source)
 Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
  • Ubuntu Budgie 16.10
 Music
  • "Wintersong" by Projekt Phonix from the album Visions 2, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • KF7IJZ (The Workbench) Reports LHS iTunes Feed Broken
    • This should be fixed now. If it's not, please send us feedback and let us know!
  • Matthew Williams, Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ, SK
    • There will be a Celebration of Life memorial for Matthew Williams/Lord Drachenblut on Saturday, January 7 the at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Martinsville Indiana from noon until 5 pm. The address is 1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville Indiana 46151
  • Voice Mail from Richard, KD0RG
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • White Christmas Pie
  • Description
    • While it has been SEVERAL years since I have fixed this pie, Russ (and my dad) loved it when I was fixing it all the time.  It's a light pie that is perfect for a holiday dinner.
  • Ingredients
    • 2 baked (8”) pie shells (graham cracker crust works, too)
    • 1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk
    • 1/3 cup lemon juice
    • 1/3 cup coconut
    • 1/2 cup chopped nuts (pecans are my personal favorite)
    • 1 can (15 oz) crushed pineapple, well drained
    • 1/2 teaspoon pineapple flavoring
    • 1 container (12 oz) whipped topping (like Cool Whip)
  • Directions
    • Combine milk, lemon juice, coconut, nuts, pineapple and pineapple flavoring. Stir in whipped topping and pour mixture into pie shells. Chill for 4 hours. 12-16 servings. Note: One 10" pie crust may be substituted for the two 8" pie crusts. For Christmas, it's especially festive when you dollop some cherry pie filling on each piece.
 Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • Jared Crain
    • Tim Reed
    • Eugen Pesic
    • Bineesh Binee
    • Rich Neese
    • Edward Gilligan
  • Google+
    • Sean Smith
  • Twitter
    • @jakecbaum
    • @SturgeonKent
    • @ToolGuy57
    • @K9ABR
    • @jamdog509
    • @CitadelBARC
    • @6809coder
December 20th, 2016

