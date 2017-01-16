Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #182: You May Experience Browsiness

In this breathtaking episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, your quasi-intelligent and always goofy hosts discuss new Boy Scout merit badges with a ham radio twist, sending balloons into space, Hamvention, Web browser you may not have heard of, a bunch o' Linux distros, upcoming cons, pineapples, great new music, Scotch and more. Thank you for tuning in and Happy New Year for 2017.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #182 (MP3) [ 1:03:06 | 28.91 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #182 (OGG) [ 1:03:06 | 33.31 MB ] Download
January 16th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

