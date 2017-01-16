Show Notes #182: You May Experience Browsiness

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

BSA Merit Radio Badge Now Includes Direction Finding Source: http://url.bcts.info/2o (ARRL)



Students and Hams Explore the Earth's Stratosphere Source: http://url.bcts.info/2q (Science Daily) Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/2r (YouTube)



Hamvention Releases Inside Exibitor Booth Layout Source: http://url.bcts.info/2v (Hamvention)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Clear Linux Is the New Gaming Platform? Source: http://url.bcts.info/2p (Nerdy Lab)



New Version of Parrot Security White Hat OS Released Source: http://url.bcts.info/2n (Nerdy Lab)



A New World of Web Browsing: Brave and Vivaldi Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/2k (Brave) http://url.bcts.info/2l (Vivaldi)



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

More Propagation Prediction Source: http://url.bcts.info/2m (Radio Mobile)



Hamlib 3.1 Released Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/2y (Sourceforge)



Manjaro LHS Readiness: 3.4 Source: http://url.bcts.info/2s (Manjaro)



ZorinOS LHS Readiness: 0 Source: http://url.bcts.info/2t (ZorinOS)



Bodhi Linux LHS Readiness: 3.6 Source: http://url.bcts.info/2u (Bodhi)



Music

"Bird of Mine" by The Social Animals from the EP Formative Years, courtesy of The Social Animals. Source: http://url.bcts.info/2x (The Social Animals) Location: Duluth, Minnesota Released: August, 2016 Duration: 3:58



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

RARSfest on April 15, 2017 Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/rarsfest (RARS)



SCaLE 15x on March 2-5, 2017 Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/scale15x (SCaLE)



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Aloha Chicken and Rice

Ingredients 2 cups cooked white rice 1 can (15oz) pineapple tidbits, undrained 1 can (14.5 oz) chicken broth ½ cup chopped green (or red) bell pepper ½ cup Shake & Bake Chicken coating mix (original) 1 pound boneless/skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips



Directions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix rice, pineapple with juice, broth and green peppers in 9x13” baking dish. Measure ½ cup chicken seasoning mix into zipper-top plastic bag; coat chicken strips as directed on package. Place chicken on rice mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.



Homemade Shake and Bake

Ingredients 4 cups dry bread crumbs 1/3 cup vegetable oil 1 tablespoon salt 1 tablespoon paprika 1 tablespoon celery salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic 1/4 teaspoon minced onion 1 pinch dried basil leaves 1 pinch dried parsley 1 pinch dried oregano



Directions In a large resealable plastic bag combine the crumbs, oil, salt, paprika, celery salt, pepper, garlic salt, minced garlic, minced onion, basil, parsley and oregano. Seal bag and shake all ingredients together.



Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

