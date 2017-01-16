Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #182: You May Experience Browsiness

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "Bird of Mine" by The Social Animals from the EP Formative Years, courtesy of The Social Animals.
    • Source: http://url.bcts.info/2x (The Social Animals)
    • Location: Duluth, Minnesota
    • Released: August, 2016
    • Duration: 3:58

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Aloha Chicken and Rice
  • Ingredients
    • 2 cups cooked white rice
    • 1 can (15oz) pineapple tidbits, undrained
    • 1 can (14.5 oz) chicken broth
    • ½ cup chopped green (or red) bell pepper
    • ½ cup Shake & Bake Chicken coating mix (original)
    • 1 pound boneless/skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
  • Directions
    • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix rice, pineapple with juice, broth and green peppers in 9x13” baking dish. Measure ½ cup chicken seasoning mix into zipper-top plastic bag; coat chicken strips as directed on package. Place chicken on rice mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • Homemade Shake and Bake
  • Ingredients
    • 4 cups dry bread crumbs
    • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
    • 1 tablespoon salt
    • 1 tablespoon paprika
    • 1 tablespoon celery salt
    • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
    • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
    • 1/4 teaspoon minced onion
    • 1 pinch dried basil leaves
    • 1 pinch dried parsley
    • 1 pinch dried oregano
  • Directions
    • In a large resealable plastic bag combine the crumbs, oil, salt, paprika, celery salt, pepper, garlic salt, minced garlic, minced onion, basil, parsley and oregano. Seal bag and shake all ingredients together.

Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Donations
    • Marcus Burst
  • Facebook
    • Earl Burneau
    • Paulo Martins
    • Jason Griffin
  • Google+
    • Sean Smith
    • Steven Stiffler
    • unixhowto Forum
  • Twitter
    • @vu3rdd
    • @panderson941
    • @GatCanS
    • @PialiBhanot
    • @RexVokey
  • Mailing List
    • Terry Bendell
January 16th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

