LHS Episode #183: All the Acronyms

Hello, listeners! In this episode the Linux in the Ham Shack crew talks about topics including new 60-meter allocations, updates to codec2, the Batbeam antenna, quantum computing, an amateur radio-related cape for Raspberry Pi, morse code decoders, Hamvention and much more. Thank you for downloading this episode and giving it a listen. Don't forget to send us feedback. We're on all the social media networks and we even have a call-in feedback line at +1-909-547-7469.
Enjoy your podcasts; although I thought this one would be about acronyms (judging from the title) but it was good anyway. 🙂
It’s the frigging alphabet soup of acronyms both in linux and radio subjects that half the time I don’t know what people are talking about.
DaveL
KF7JAF