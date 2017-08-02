Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #184: Don’t Eat the Baby

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
  • ARISS Opens Proposals for Space Station Crew Contacts
Segment 2 (Open Source)
  • Chrome Browser and Synergy Interaction Bug
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
 Music
  • "Burger" by Under the Film from the album Meeting, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Hamvention 2016 Perks
  • Hamvention 2017 News and Funding Campaign
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • King Cake
  • Description
    • While we live in the midwest, and have never been to "The Big Easy" to experience Mardi Gras, we do enjoy Cajun cuisine.  For those "in the know"... you know that King Cake IS the big thing during Mardi Gras.  And everyone hopes to find the little baby that is baked inside the cake... the person who has the baby in their slice is supposed to have a year of good luck! Fat Tuesday is February 28th (so here is a goal for Russ to get the podcast edited and posted BEFORE then!)... so make plans to have this on your table to celebrate!  In episode #162 I included the recipe for Bacon-Corn Maque Choux which is another Louisiana dish that is quite tasty! For those that have never had King Cake, it is very much like a coffee cake (some recipes for King Cake include a cream cheese filling, instead of a cinnamon-sugar filling).  If you'd like to put a baby in your cake, buy a small plastic baby (about 1" long) from your local craft supply store and cut a small slit into the bottom of the cake after baking and shove the baby inside... so no one knows where the baby is when you start cutting into the cake. Russ hadn't experienced King Cake until he moved to Missouri... I think he enjoys a slice of it (even though he's not big on sweets).
  • Ingredients
    • 2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
    • 1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)
    • 3/4 cup sugar, divided
    • 1/2 cup butter, softened
    • 1/2 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)
    • 2 egg yolks
    • 1-1/4 teaspoons salt
    • 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
    • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
    • 3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • 1 egg, beaten
  • Glaze Ingedients
    • 1-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
    • teaspoons lemon juice
    • 2 to 3 tablespoons water
    • Green, purple and yellow sugars
  • Directions
    • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1/2 cup sugar, butter, milk, egg yolks, salt, lemon peel, nutmeg and 2 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 16-in. x 10-in. rectangle. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle over dough to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Place seam side down on a greased baking sheet; pinch ends together to form a ring. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Brush with egg. Bake at 375° for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack. For glaze, combine the confectioners' sugar, lemon juice and enough water to achieve desired consistency. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with colored sugars. Yield: 1 cake (12 slices).
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • Brian Dickson
    • Adrian Changalombo
    • Spammy Wheaton
    • Michael Henze
    • Pedro Chicherchio
    • Rodrigo de Araujo
    • Charles Frischknecht
    • Cale Nelson
    • Jesse Stanley
    • Christopher Jackson
  • Twitter
    • @R820T2
    • @n3vem
    • @k777p
    • @wannabreak80
    • @CQ_Contest
    • @ubuntu101za
    • @gmshoward
    • @w5ym_arcua
    • @rifatsikder_333
    • @kk4tss
    • @KD8MST
    • @QuirkyQRP
    • @roy_charles
    • @HamzaGunner
    • @N1DN
    • @N3EML
    • @hohn_oleta
    • @Cthulhu_201
    • @daniel_sal
    • @jeffuszcz
    • @Leykersoft
    • @n1ykh
    • @kenmfalme
    • @Shrikant_1003
    • @weTesseract
  • Google+
    • Martin Weinecke
February 27th, 2017

