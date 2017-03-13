Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #185: Second. Worst. Episode. Ever.

In the latest episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, which is in fact better than the title would suggest, we tackle a bunch of different and interesting topics. There's information on driving while hamming, openness at the FCC, Belarussian nanosats, open-source documentation, Firefox returning to Debian, Chinese Linux distributions, things Linux doesn't have that it should, CW clocks and more. Thank you for listening and please donate and share our Hamvention 2017 funding campaign. Thank you!

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #185 (MP3) [ 58:27 | 26.78 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #185 (OGG) [ 58:27 | 32.19 MB ] Download
March 13th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #185: Second. Worst. Episode. Ever.

  • Scott Gottfried
    March 21, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Hey, I’m a longtime podcast listener and just discovered your podcast 4 episodes ago. You are now on the permanent subscribed list. I can’t give you a better compliment than that. Not many make it to the permanent list!!! I want you to go to Hamvention so I’m heading to the donate page next. Btw, the opening music sounds awesome at 1.5x speed. Thank for the time and knowledge you put into the podcasts. 73… Scott N0HOT

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.