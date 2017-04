LHS Episode #186: A Bad Case of CIFS

This is Episode #186 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, topics include driving while using your amateur radio in Canada, UHF regulations in The Netherlands, amateur radio testing, Samba, tickr, Arch Linux, GeckoLinux and a whole lot more. Thank you so much for listening. We appreciate each and every one of you.

73 de The LHS Crew