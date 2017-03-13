Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #185: Second. Worst. Episode. Ever.

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
  • Interesting Distros Explored for LHS Readiness
Music
  • "Knock 'em Stiff" by Thin Men from the album PrOP!, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • E-mail from Gene, BX8AAD
  • Tweet from Brian, N4AE
  • Hamvention 2016 and 2017
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Easy Ravioli Bake
  • Ingredients
    • 1 jar (26 to 28 ounces) tomato pasta sauce (any variety)
    • 1 package (25 to 27 1/2 ounces) frozen cheese-filled ravioli
    • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 ounces)
    • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • Directions
    • Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of rectangular baking dish 13x9x2-inches, with cooking spray. Spread 3/4 cup of the pasta sauce in baking dish. Arrange half of the frozen ravioli in single layer over sauce; top with half of the remaining pasta sauce and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers once, starting with ravioli. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 40 minutes. Remove foil; bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes longer or until bubbly and hot in center. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.
Segment 6 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • C. M. Dailing
    • Avinash Halsnad
    • Kyle Sherman
    • Glenn Dietz
  • Twitter
    • @ve5uo
    • @dfannin
    • @colortheory
    • @ZF2CJ
    • @ka0iqt
    • @jimedmondson
    • @PaCattaneo
    • @FootPoundForce
March 13th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

