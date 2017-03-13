Show Notes #185: Second. Worst. Episode. Ever.
Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Washington House Votes to Ban Cell Phones While Driving
- FCC Chairman Declares Transparency Pilot a Success
- Belarus to Launch First Nanosatellite
- Amateur Radio Survey Results
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- GitHub Invites Devs to Contribute to the Open Source Guides
- Standard Notes: A Real-Time Encrypted Markdown Editor
- The Great Debian Iceweasel/Icedove Saga Comes to an End
- Seven Things Linux Distros Should Add
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Interesting Distros Explored for LHS Readiness
Music
- "Knock 'em Stiff" by Thin Men from the album PrOP!, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Ingredients
- 1 jar (26 to 28 ounces) tomato pasta sauce (any variety)
- 1 package (25 to 27 1/2 ounces) frozen cheese-filled ravioli
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of rectangular baking dish 13x9x2-inches, with cooking spray. Spread 3/4 cup of the pasta sauce in baking dish. Arrange half of the frozen ravioli in single layer over sauce; top with half of the remaining pasta sauce and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers once, starting with ravioli. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 40 minutes. Remove foil; bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes longer or until bubbly and hot in center. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.
