LHS Episode #187: New Tile on Your Noise Floor

This is Episode #187 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In tonight's episode, we have a special round table discussion. We've brought in listeners and a total outsider to talk about--well, stuff. Topics include 630-meter operation, ham radio in Cuba, photo editing applications, svxlink, qtel, thebridge and a whole lot more. We also discuss marching for science. But mostly, we just had a great time and hope you do, too.

73 de The LHS Crew and Friends

LHS Episode #187 (MP3) [ 1:00:35 | 27.76 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #187 (OGG) [ 1:00:35 | 32.56 MB ] Download
April 17th, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

