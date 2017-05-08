Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #188: A Sniffle of Coughers

Thank you for tuning in to episode #188 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss changes to FRS, GMRS and Citizen's Band regulations, morse code in Taiwan, an FCC frequency auction, new Linux, Android in a box, an ncurses interface for packet, Zesty Zapus, ham radio in OpenSUSE, chicken marsala and much more. Thank you for listening. Please donate to our Hamvention 2017 fund if you can.  See you in Xenia!

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #188 (MP3) [ 58:40 | 26.88 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #188 (OGG) [ 58:40 | 32.11 MB ] Download
May 8th, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

