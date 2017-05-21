Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #190: Hamvention 2017 Day Two

In this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, we recount our experiences from day two of Hamvention 2017 live from its new home at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. We also reveal some wonderful news. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to see us live at the show.

LHS Episode #190 (MP3) [ 19:22 | 8.89 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #190 (OGG) [ 19:22 | 10.1 MB ] Download
May 21st, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #190: Hamvention 2017 Day Two

  • Scott Hibbs KD4SIR
    May 23, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Hi,

    I was only at hamvention on Saturday. I stopped by that morning but it was so crowded that I decided to move on.

    In my spare time, I’ve been modifying an open source program called FDLog-Enhanced. It is a Python, multi-platform, distributed database, networked logger for Field Day.

    I don’t know if it is worthy of your interest but thought I would let you know about it.

