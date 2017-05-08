Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #188: A Sniffle of Coughers

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Chicken Marsala
  • Ingredients
    • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour for coating
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
    • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - pounded 1/4 inch thick
    • 4 tablespoons butter
    • 4 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
    • 1/2 cup Marsala wine
    • 1/4 cup cooking sherry
  • Directions
    • In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the flour, salt, pepper and oregano. Coat chicken pieces in flour mixture. In a large skillet, melt butter in oil over medium heat. Place chicken in the pan, and lightly brown. Turn over chicken pieces, and add mushrooms. Pour in wine and sherry. Cover skillet; simmer chicken 10 minutes, turning once, until no longer pink and juices run clear. Serve over bow-tie pasta.
  • Pan-Fried Asparagus
  • Ingredients
    • 1/4 cup butter
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 teaspoon coarse salt
    • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 pound fresh asparagus spears, trimmed
  • Directions
    • Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cook garlic in butter for a minute, but do not brown. Add asparagus, and cook for 10 minutes, turning asparagus to ensure even cooking. Once finished, spritz with a tiny bit of lemon juice and sprinkle with parmesan.

Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

  • Lagavulin 16
    • ABV: 43% (86 proof)
    • Region: Islay
    • Color: Deep Amber
    • Nose: Smoke, peat, oak,  sherry, brine, latex, dried fruit
    • Taste: Peat, smoke, sherry, vanilla, bay leaf, basil, dried fruit, latex, oak, lemon zest
    • Cost: $52-$108 (750ml)
    • Rating: 96

May 8th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

