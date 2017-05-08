Show Notes #188: A Sniffle of Coughers

Listen Now
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- FCC Personal Radio Service Revisions Will Affect GMRS, FRS, CB
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3k (QRZNow)
- Taiwan Drops Morse Code Requirement
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3n (Taipei Times)
- FCC Wireless Auctions Conclude
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3s (Sweetwater)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Tech Troll Sues EFF to Silence Stupid Patent of the Month
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3p (The Register)
- Comparing the Terms Open Source and Free Software
- Sources:
- http://url.bcts.info/3x (First One - NaughtyComputer)
- http://url.bcts.info/3y (Second One - NaughtyComputer)
- Sources:
- Insomnia - An Application Built With Late Night Developers In Mind
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3l (Github IO)
- Android in a Box
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3m (Anbox)
- Linux 4.11 Released
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3q (The Register)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Amateur Radio - Random Wire Length Tool
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3o (GitHub)
- AB4UG PHP Logger
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3u (GitHub)
- Packet-to-Twitter Bridge
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3v (GitHub)
- HamLTE
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3w (GitHub)
- Ubuntu 17.04
- LHS Readiness: 4.8
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3r (Ubuntu Budgie)
- OpenSuSE HAM Radio Portal
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3t (OpenSuSE Wiki)
- LinPac
- Additional Info:
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Thanks to Jonas Rullo
- E-mail from Steve, KD0IJP
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3z (RTL-SDR.com)
- E-mail from Dan, N5DBL
- E-mail from Greg, WA8FJK
- E-mail from Nate, N0CALL
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3A (OpenSUSE)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Chicken Marsala
- Ingredients
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour for coating
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - pounded 1/4 inch thick
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/2 cup Marsala wine
- 1/4 cup cooking sherry
- Directions
- In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the flour, salt, pepper and oregano. Coat chicken pieces in flour mixture. In a large skillet, melt butter in oil over medium heat. Place chicken in the pan, and lightly brown. Turn over chicken pieces, and add mushrooms. Pour in wine and sherry. Cover skillet; simmer chicken 10 minutes, turning once, until no longer pink and juices run clear. Serve over bow-tie pasta.
- Pan-Fried Asparagus
- Ingredients
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound fresh asparagus spears, trimmed
- Directions
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cook garlic in butter for a minute, but do not brown. Add asparagus, and cook for 10 minutes, turning asparagus to ensure even cooking. Once finished, spritz with a tiny bit of lemon juice and sprinkle with parmesan.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
- Lagavulin 16
- ABV: 43% (86 proof)
- Region: Islay
- Color: Deep Amber
- Nose: Smoke, peat, oak, sherry, brine, latex, dried fruit
- Taste: Peat, smoke, sherry, vanilla, bay leaf, basil, dried fruit, latex, oak, lemon zest
- Cost: $52-$108 (750ml)
- Rating: 96
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
- Facebook
- Robert Kaldenbach
- Eric Wells
- Wilson Da Fonseca
- Matthew Pray
- Jan Staphorst
- Vincent Corbo
- Tim Tapio
- Jacob Daniels
- Rob Gasparek
- Larry Johnston
- Google+
- Steve Reed
- Twitter
- @BrianDEvans
- @katia_ingke
- @VA3AGV
- @brara2016
- @Beezel_Bug
- @kc8qch
- @Bcbc579
- @GNome2726
- @2e0sja
- @wynger99
- @PrincyBhardwaj2
- @thereal50ohm
- @linhlit88
- @garreth_holmes
- @ok7an
- @PeakAerialTX
- @8chtech
- YouTube
-
J.D. East
-
- Mailing List
- Lonnie Ayers
Leave a Reply