Show Notes #188: A Sniffle of Coughers

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

FCC Personal Radio Service Revisions Will Affect GMRS, FRS, CB Source: http://url.bcts.info/3k (QRZNow)

Taiwan Drops Morse Code Requirement Source: http://url.bcts.info/3n (Taipei Times)

FCC Wireless Auctions Conclude Source: http://url.bcts.info/3s (Sweetwater)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Tech Troll Sues EFF to Silence Stupid Patent of the Month Source: http://url.bcts.info/3p (The Register)

Comparing the Terms Open Source and Free Software Sources: http://url.bcts.info/3x (First One - NaughtyComputer) http://url.bcts.info/3y (Second One - NaughtyComputer)

Insomnia - An Application Built With Late Night Developers In Mind Source: http://url.bcts.info/3l (Github IO)

Android in a Box Source: http://url.bcts.info/3m (Anbox)

Linux 4.11 Released Source: http://url.bcts.info/3q (The Register)



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Amateur Radio - Random Wire Length Tool Source: http://url.bcts.info/3o (GitHub)

AB4UG PHP Logger Source: http://url.bcts.info/3u (GitHub)

Packet-to-Twitter Bridge Source: http://url.bcts.info/3v (GitHub)

HamLTE Source: http://url.bcts.info/3w (GitHub)

Ubuntu 17.04 LHS Readiness: 4.8 Source: http://url.bcts.info/3r (Ubuntu Budgie)

OpenSuSE HAM Radio Portal Source: http://url.bcts.info/3t (OpenSuSE Wiki)

LinPac Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/linpac http://url.bcts.info/linpac2



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Thanks to Jonas Rullo

E-mail from Steve, KD0IJP Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3z (RTL-SDR.com)

E-mail from Dan, N5DBL

E-mail from Greg, WA8FJK

E-mail from Nate, N0CALL Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3A (OpenSUSE)



Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Chicken Marsala

Ingredients 1/4 cup all-purpose flour for coating 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - pounded 1/4 inch thick 4 tablespoons butter 4 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup sliced mushrooms 1/2 cup Marsala wine 1/4 cup cooking sherry

Directions In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the flour, salt, pepper and oregano. Coat chicken pieces in flour mixture. In a large skillet, melt butter in oil over medium heat. Place chicken in the pan, and lightly brown. Turn over chicken pieces, and add mushrooms. Pour in wine and sherry. Cover skillet; simmer chicken 10 minutes, turning once, until no longer pink and juices run clear. Serve over bow-tie pasta.

Pan-Fried Asparagus

Ingredients 1/4 cup butter 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon coarse salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 pound fresh asparagus spears, trimmed

Directions Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cook garlic in butter for a minute, but do not brown. Add asparagus, and cook for 10 minutes, turning asparagus to ensure even cooking. Once finished, spritz with a tiny bit of lemon juice and sprinkle with parmesan.



Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

Lagavulin 16 ABV: 43% (86 proof) Region: Islay Color: Deep Amber Nose: Smoke, peat, oak, sherry, brine, latex, dried fruit Taste: Peat, smoke, sherry, vanilla, bay leaf, basil, dried fruit, latex, oak, lemon zest Cost: $52-$108 (750ml) Rating: 96



Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)