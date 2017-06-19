Show Notes #192: Getting High

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

No More Morse Code for Tech Radio Operators in Jamaica Source: http://url.bcts.info/3D (Jamaica Observer)

K2BSA at the National Jamboree 2017 Source: http://url.bcts.info/jota (K2BSA)

VHF Contest Weekend Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3E (DX Maps)



Segment 2 (Open Source)

Linux Malware Makes CryptoCurrency Mining Zombies from RPis Source: http://url.bcts.info/3F (Hot Hardware)

Qubes OS Source: http://url.bcts.info/qubes (Qubes OS)

Debian 9.0 Will Be Released on June 17, 2017 Source: http://url.bcts.info/deb (Debian)

Handy Things: jot, shuf, seq Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3G (Computer World)



Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Net-Control Manager Source: http://url.bcts.info/netcontrol (Net Control)

Toyota to Introduce Open Source Infotainment System Source: http://url.bcts.info/3B (Quebec Times)



Music

"Lost and Found" by Vitne from the album Make Believe, courtesy of Jamendo. Duration: 3:46 Location: California, United States Released: January 2017 Source: http://url.bcts.info/3H (Jamendo)



Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Voice Mail from KA2PBT

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

Grilled Corn Salad

Ingredients 6 ears freshly shucked corn 1 green pepper, diced 2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced 1/4 cup diced red onion 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped, or more to taste 2 teaspoons olive oil, or to taste salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat; lightly oil the grate. Cook the corn on the preheated grill, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender and specks of black appear, about 10 minutes; set aside until just cool enough to handle. Slice the kernels off of the cob and place into a bowl. Combine the warm corn kernels with the green pepper, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; toss until evenly mixed. Set aside for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend before serving.



Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

Bruichladdich Port Charlotte ABV: 50% (100 Proof) Region: Islay Color: Light gold Nose: Brine, peat smoke, lemon, vanilla, sugar, lightly floral, caramel Taste: Lemon, lemon zest, floral, lavender, cilantro, brine, peat smoke Cost: $65-$70 (750ml) Rating: 87



Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)