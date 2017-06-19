Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #192: Getting High

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "Lost and Found" by Vitne from the album Make Believe, courtesy of Jamendo.
    • Duration: 3:46
    • Location: California, United States
    • Released: January 2017
    • Source: http://url.bcts.info/3H (Jamendo)

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • Voice Mail from KA2PBT

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Grilled Corn Salad
  • Ingredients
    • 6 ears freshly shucked corn
    • 1 green pepper, diced
    • 2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
    • 1/4 cup diced red onion
    • 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped, or more to taste
    • 2 teaspoons olive oil, or to taste
    • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • Directions
    • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat; lightly oil the grate. Cook the corn on the preheated grill, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender and specks of black appear, about 10 minutes; set aside until just cool enough to handle. Slice the kernels off of the cob and place into a bowl. Combine the warm corn kernels with the green pepper, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; toss until evenly mixed. Set aside for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend before serving.

Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

  • Bruichladdich Port Charlotte
    • ABV: 50% (100 Proof)
    • Region: Islay
    • Color: Light gold
    • Nose: Brine, peat smoke, lemon, vanilla, sugar, lightly floral, caramel
    • Taste: Lemon, lemon zest, floral, lavender, cilantro, brine, peat smoke
    • Cost: $65-$70 (750ml)
    • Rating: 87

Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Facebook
    • Ken Nowinski
    • Denton Larson
    • Corey Shields
    • Glenn Packer
    • Noah Adamson
    • Sean Robison
    • Nicholas Rondeau
    • Mike Jacobs
    • Jim Lindeman
    • Stephen Richardson
  • Google+
    • Anthony Ortega
    • Billy Jones
  • Twitter
    • @izirlei
  • YouTube
    • mjwh205
    • Scott Charles
    • Susan Seaford

 

June 19th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

