Show Notes #192: Getting High

Listen Now
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- No More Morse Code for Tech Radio Operators in Jamaica
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3D (Jamaica Observer)
- K2BSA at the National Jamboree 2017
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/jota (K2BSA)
- VHF Contest Weekend
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3E (DX Maps)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Linux Malware Makes CryptoCurrency Mining Zombies from RPis
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3F (Hot Hardware)
- Qubes OS
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/qubes (Qubes OS)
- Debian 9.0 Will Be Released on June 17, 2017
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/deb (Debian)
- Handy Things: jot, shuf, seq
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3G (Computer World)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Net-Control Manager
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/netcontrol (Net Control)
- Toyota to Introduce Open Source Infotainment System
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3B (Quebec Times)
Music
- "Lost and Found" by Vitne from the album Make Believe, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Duration: 3:46
- Location: California, United States
- Released: January 2017
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3H (Jamendo)
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Voice Mail from KA2PBT
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Grilled Corn Salad
- Ingredients
- 6 ears freshly shucked corn
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped, or more to taste
- 2 teaspoons olive oil, or to taste
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Directions
- Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat; lightly oil the grate. Cook the corn on the preheated grill, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender and specks of black appear, about 10 minutes; set aside until just cool enough to handle. Slice the kernels off of the cob and place into a bowl. Combine the warm corn kernels with the green pepper, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; toss until evenly mixed. Set aside for at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend before serving.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
- Bruichladdich Port Charlotte
- ABV: 50% (100 Proof)
- Region: Islay
- Color: Light gold
- Nose: Brine, peat smoke, lemon, vanilla, sugar, lightly floral, caramel
- Taste: Lemon, lemon zest, floral, lavender, cilantro, brine, peat smoke
- Cost: $65-$70 (750ml)
- Rating: 87
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
- Facebook
- Ken Nowinski
- Denton Larson
- Corey Shields
- Glenn Packer
- Noah Adamson
- Sean Robison
- Nicholas Rondeau
- Mike Jacobs
- Jim Lindeman
- Stephen Richardson
- Google+
- Anthony Ortega
- Billy Jones
- Twitter
- @izirlei
- YouTube
- mjwh205
- Scott Charles
- Susan Seaford
Leave a Reply