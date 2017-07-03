Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #193: All About AREDN

This is the 193rd episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your hosts discuss ARRL Field Day, JT65 and new modes like it, the wonder of 6m and the E Layer, the NSA, patent trolls, useful command line utilities and more. We also have a great interview with Joe Ayers, AE6XE, about AREDN, the Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network. This one runs a bit long, but we thought it was worth it.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #193 (MP3) [ 1:16:47 | 35.17 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #193 (OGG) [ 1:16:47 | 42.31 MB ] Download
July 3rd, 2017

