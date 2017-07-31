LHS Episode #195: I Broke My Funny Bone

Welcome to the 195nd episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, Bill comes to us from West Virginia instead of Montana. We discuss the Boy Scout Jamboree, K2BSA, the CQWW contest, solar eclipses, the new and wondrous FT-8, Debian, ffmpeg, Deepin Linux, trunked radio recording, AI on a USB stick and a whole lot more. Thank you for tuning in.

73 de The LHS Crew