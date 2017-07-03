Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

Show Notes #193: All About AREDN

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "Already Here" by Kinematic from the album Kites, courtesy of Jamendo.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

  • E-mail from Jonas Rullo
  • Comment on Episode #183 by Dave, KF7JAF

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Broccoli Salad
  • Description
    • Since summer is the height of summer BBQ season (and our 4th of July holiday is coming up next week), I decided to post a great summertime picnic salad.  This is one of my favorite salads... sweet, salty, crunchy, etc.
  • Ingredients
    • 2 heads fresh broccoli (or 1 pound frozen broccoli, rinsed until thawed and drained well)
    • 1 red onion
    • 1/2 pound bacon
    • 2 cups whole grapes (smaller ones) OR 3/4 cup raisins
    • 3/4 cup sliced almonds or nuts of your choice (optional)
    • 1 cup mayonnaise
    • 1/2 cup white sugar
    • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • Directions
    • Place bacon in a deep skillet and cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Cool and crumble. Cut the broccoli into bite-size pieces and cut the onion into very thin bite-size slices. Combine with the bacon, raisins, your favorite nuts and mix well. To prepare the dressing, mix the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar together until smooth. Stir into the salad, let chill and serve.

Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

  • Monkey Shoulder
    • ABV: 40% (80 proof)
    • Region: Highland (Blended)
    • Color: Reddish gold
    • Nose: Oak, hint of peat, vanilla, sweet cream, red pepper spice
    • Taste: Oak, citrus, vanilla, red pepper spice
    • Cost: $30 (750ml)
    • Rating: 85

Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)

  • Subscriptions
    • Steven Harp
    • Michael Jacobs
    • Thor Wiegman
    • Todd Bowers
  • Facebook
    • Deb Hutchinson
    • Gary Holzschuh
    • David H Malin
    • Tim Mark Jacobs
    • Gregory E Germek
    • David Clark
    • David Spence
    • Eric P Holmes
    • Tony Williamitis
    • William Large
  • Twitter
    • @ve3rhf
    • @hamweekly
    • @ka4rcv
    • @oslegel
    • @augustinewtab
    • @cpac2
    • @n8bd_
    • @k1os
    • @toxicbloodz
    • @arrl_nnj
    • @zb2tt
    • @doctoresquire
    • @5_9_gamma
    • @kw4g1983
    • @n8sl_arc
    • @conreedseed
    • @sircamera2017
    • @inaction_figure
    • @ki7kit
  • YouTube
    • mjwh205
    • Scott Charles
  • Mailing List
    • David Potter
    • Michael Jacobs
    • VA3MA
    • WB8JWE
    • W5QCP
    • Bill Jones
    • David Malin
July 3rd, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.