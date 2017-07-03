Show Notes #193: All About AREDN

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Field Day Wrap-Up
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3I (YouTube)
- Adventures into 6m JT65
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3J (Wikipedia)
- FT8 Mode is in Beta
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3R (Yahoo Groups)
- Additional Info:
- http://url.bcts.info/3P (PA7GMU Blog)
- http://url.bcts.info/3Q (JTDX)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- The NSA is on GitHub
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3K (The Hacker News)
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3L (NSA)
- Split
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3M (Wikipedia)
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/3N (Stack Overflow)
- Federal Circuit Hits Stupid Patent Owner With Fee Award
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/3O (EFF)
- Additional Info: http://url.bcts.info/4d (Ars Technica)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Debian 9
- LHS Readiness Score: 1.0
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/deb (Debian)
- Interview with Joe Ayers, AE6XE on AREDN
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/AREDN (AREDN)
Music
- "Already Here" by Kinematic from the album Kites, courtesy of Jamendo.
- Duration: 3:03
- Location: Australia
- Released: September 2008
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4e (Jamendo)
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- E-mail from Jonas Rullo
- Comment on Episode #183 by Dave, KF7JAF
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Broccoli Salad
- Description
- Since summer is the height of summer BBQ season (and our 4th of July holiday is coming up next week), I decided to post a great summertime picnic salad. This is one of my favorite salads... sweet, salty, crunchy, etc.
- Ingredients
- 2 heads fresh broccoli (or 1 pound frozen broccoli, rinsed until thawed and drained well)
- 1 red onion
- 1/2 pound bacon
- 2 cups whole grapes (smaller ones) OR 3/4 cup raisins
- 3/4 cup sliced almonds or nuts of your choice (optional)
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- Directions
- Place bacon in a deep skillet and cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Cool and crumble. Cut the broccoli into bite-size pieces and cut the onion into very thin bite-size slices. Combine with the bacon, raisins, your favorite nuts and mix well. To prepare the dressing, mix the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar together until smooth. Stir into the salad, let chill and serve.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
- Monkey Shoulder
- ABV: 40% (80 proof)
- Region: Highland (Blended)
- Color: Reddish gold
- Nose: Oak, hint of peat, vanilla, sweet cream, red pepper spice
- Taste: Oak, citrus, vanilla, red pepper spice
- Cost: $30 (750ml)
- Rating: 85
