Show Notes #194: Dumpster Diving
Listen Now
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Band Plan Proposed for 630 Meters
- Where's the NE4RD?
- National Boy Scout Jamboree
- ARISS to Celebrate Annniversary with SSTV Event
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Linux Owns Supercomputing
- Microsoft Open-Sources Visual Studio Code Extension for Arduino
- Linux Laptop Survey Reveals Most Popular Linux Machines
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- A Dive Into Github!
- Ultra-Quick CrossOver Linux Primer
- Windows Software on Linux (CrossOver Linux)
Music
- "Cupid Kills" by Falling Blind from the album Comets, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Comment on Google+ from Rick Stoner
- Comment on Facebook from Kevin Murray (K2FN)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Marinated Tomato Salad
- Description
- This recipe is a great summer recipe, when garden fresh tomatoes are taking over the garden and farmers markets! The marinating time MUST be AT LEAST 4 hours, but all day is even better! This recipe is a great "summer salad"!
- Ingredients
- 5 medium tomatoes, sliced
- Thinly Sliced FRESH mozzarella (or mozzarella pearls)
- 1/4 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar (or balsamic vinegar; your choice)
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Directions
- In a large shallow dish, layer the tomatoes, mozzarella and mushrooms. In a bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, garlic, parsley and salt. Pour over vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally. Serve with a slotted spoon.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
- Talisker Storm
- ABV: 45.8% (91.6 Proof)
- Region: Islay
- Color: Deep, rich caramel with a hit of mahogany
- Nose: Brine, smoke, hickory, citrus, cream, vanilla, banana or plaintain
- Taste: Smoke, peat, brine, band aid, cream, red pepper, white pepper, lemon, metallic(?)
- Cost: $40-$80 per 750ml
- Rating: 91
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
- Facebook
- Doug Wilkerson
- Robert Petry
- Shakti Das
- Dennis Bauer
- K.P. Murray
- Michael Joseph
- Tom Sayles
- Tom Foy
- Greg Wolfe
- Google+
- Cass Fitzgerald
- Nathan Reitcheck, KCOGLA
- Twitter
- @slrcamera2017
- @k2za_john
- @inaction_figure
- @ki7klt
- @tsayles
- @Randy_WU2S
- @WaleriusJason
- @jcsmith
- @KellyGirlGreen3
- YouTube
- Mailing List
Leave a Reply