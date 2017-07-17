Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

Show Notes #194: Dumpster Diving

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
Music
  • "Cupid Kills" by Falling Blind from the album Comets, courtesy of Jamendo.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Comment on Google+ from Rick Stoner
  • Comment on Facebook from Kevin Murray (K2FN)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Marinated Tomato Salad
  • Description
    • This recipe is a great summer recipe, when garden fresh tomatoes are taking over the garden and farmers markets!  The marinating time MUST be AT LEAST 4 hours, but all day is even better!  This recipe is a great "summer salad"!
  • Ingredients
    • 5 medium tomatoes, sliced
    • Thinly Sliced FRESH mozzarella (or mozzarella pearls)
    • 1/4 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
    • 3/4 cup vegetable oil
    • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar (or balsamic vinegar; your choice)
    • 3 garlic cloves, minced
    • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Directions
    • In a large shallow dish, layer the tomatoes, mozzarella and mushrooms. In a bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, garlic, parsley and salt. Pour over vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally. Serve with a slotted spoon.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
  • Talisker Storm
    • ABV: 45.8% (91.6 Proof)
    • Region: Islay
    • Color: Deep, rich caramel with a hit of mahogany
    • Nose: Brine, smoke, hickory, citrus, cream, vanilla, banana or plaintain
    • Taste: Smoke, peat, brine, band aid, cream, red pepper, white pepper, lemon, metallic(?)
    • Cost: $40-$80 per 750ml
    • Rating: 91
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • Doug Wilkerson
    • Robert Petry
    • Shakti Das
    • Dennis Bauer
    • K.P. Murray
    • Michael Joseph
    • Tom Sayles
    • Tom Foy
    • Greg Wolfe
  • Google+
    • Cass Fitzgerald
    • Nathan Reitcheck, KCOGLA
  • Twitter
    • @slrcamera2017
    • @k2za_john
    • @inaction_figure
    • @ki7klt
    • @tsayles
    • @Randy_WU2S
    • @WaleriusJason
    • @jcsmith
    • @KellyGirlGreen3
  • YouTube
    • Paula Jaimz 
  • Mailing List
    • Larry McGimsey
July 17th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.