Show Notes #195: I Broke My Funny Bone

If you don't want chocolate/peanut butter... you can substitute pie filling of any flavor.

Unroll one pie crust and, using a knife, square the edges. Cut into 6 squares, 3-1/2-inches wide by 3-1/2-inches long. Place 5-6 chocolate chips in center of square, and a few pieces of peanut butter candy. Fold the dough over the candy, forming triangles. With a fork, press the edges together firmly to seal. Repeat with remaining pie crust and candy.

In a medium skillet, over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Place a few pies into skillet and cook 1-2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with remaining pies. Cool slightly before serving.