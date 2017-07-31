Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #195: I Broke My Funny Bone

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)

  • K2BSA Receives Recognition from the ARRL
  • FT8 is Taking the Bands by Storm
  • CQ WW DX Contest Has Some Rule Tweaking

Segment 2 (Open Source)

Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)

Music

  • "Congregacion" by Stone Nipples, courtesy of Jamendo.

Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)

Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)

  • Fried Cheese Curds
  • Description
    • It is fair time in the US... state fairs, county fairs, regional fares, etc. SO, I decided to share a few recipes of food that you'll find at fairs in the Midwest. Here, in Missouri, we are in the middle of "Dairy Country" (it's not just in Wisconsin!), and one of the big things here is Fried Cheese Curds! SO... that is one of today's recipes - and the other if fried pies. Russ is a HUGE fan of both of these... but we love cheese and pies! Next time, I'll share more fair recipes with you!
  • Ingredients
    • 1 cup buttermilk
    • 1 cup beer
    • 2 pounds cheese curds
    • 1 cup all-purpose flour
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
    • 3 cups vegetable oil
  • Directions
    • In a large bowl, combine buttermilk and beer. Add cheese curds and mix until evenly coated; set aside. In a shallow dish, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper; mix well. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Remove curds from buttermilk mixture using a slotted spoon, making sure to drain curds well. Place 1/4 of the curds in flour mixture and toss until evenly coated. Place curds in oil making sure not to crowd, and fry 3 to 5 minutes, or until light golden. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining curds; serve immediately.
  • Notes
    • For a tasty dipping sauce, try mixing 1/4 cup of ranch dressing with 2 teaspoons of hot sauce. Of course, you can dip your cheese curds into any of your other favorite dipping sauces, too! If you're having a hard time finding cheese curds in your local supermarket, you can buy them online at The Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.
  • Fried Pies
  • Ingredients
    • 1 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
    • 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
    • 8 mini peanut butter cups, chopped
    • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • Directions
    • If you don't want chocolate/peanut butter... you can substitute pie filling of any flavor. Unroll one pie crust and, using a knife, square the edges. Cut into 6 squares, 3-1/2-inches wide by 3-1/2-inches long. Place 5-6 chocolate chips in center of square, and a few pieces of peanut butter candy. Fold the dough over the candy, forming triangles. With a fork, press the edges together firmly to seal. Repeat with remaining pie crust and candy. In a medium skillet, over medium heat, heat oil until hot. Place a few pies into skillet and cook 1-2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with remaining pies. Cool slightly before serving.

Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)

  • The Arran Malt 10
    • ABV: 46% (92 Proof)
    • Region: Island
    • Color: Light, spun gold
    • Nose: Slightly herbal, sugar cookie, malt, honey, dry grass
    • Taste: Sweet, malt, baked bread, herbs, green apple peel, dried apple
    • Cost: $40 (750ml)
    • Rating: 83

