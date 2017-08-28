Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #197: Dark Star

In Episode 197 of Linux in the Ham Shack, the hosts discuss the influx of Chinese ham radio equipment and its effect on the hobby, Elmering, the solar eclipse (of course), project maintainers in open source, systemd, CloudLog, a GitHub dive (again) and much more. We also have an interview with Brian, N4AE, on youth in the hobby. We also address our upcoming hiatus from October 2, 2017 to January 8, 2018. Please send us feedback on what you'd like to see in the show as we retool it for a new round of 100 episodes.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #197 (MP3) [ 58:54 | 26.99 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #197 (OGG) [ 58:54 | 31.79 MB ] Download
August 28th, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #197: Dark Star

  • Kevin
    August 30, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Good discussion about the knock-off radios and their impact on the hobby. I think it’s a double-edged sword. A low barrier to entry is the only positive thing I can come up with as a benefit. I’ve seen a lot of feedback online regarding FCC-badged devices that don’t come anywhere close to complying with the regulations. Radios shorting out washers or dryers when keyed, light ballasts putting out excessive RF energy, RF burns form HT antenna mounts, etc. Maybe these are just the vocal few? Hard to say, but I’ve had negative personal experiences with low-cost knock-off camera gear as well. Ultimately, I’m willing to pay more for a product that has a solid QC process from a reputable manufacturer, good customer service, and complies with U.S. safety and other regulations.

