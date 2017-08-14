Show Notes #196: What’s Old Is New Again

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- The Krita Foundation is having trouble with the Dutch tax authorities
- The Solus Project to Become a Real Company
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Linux Hints from Across the Pond
- Wing-it Discussion of Operational Best Practices, Linux and Amateur Radio
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Funnel Cakes
- Ingredients
- 2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Oil for frying
- Confectioners' sugar for sprinkling
- Directions
- In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; mix well. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, and vanilla until well blended. Add to flour mixture and beat until smooth. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1-inch of oil until hot. Holding a finger over bottom of a funnel with a 5/8-inch opening, pour 1/2 cup of batter into funnel. Drizzle batter into hot oil, swirling it in circles from center outward. Fry until golden, turning once. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Repeat until all batter is used. Serve warm. Note: Use the batter right away, or it will thicken too much to pass easily through the funnel! If it does get too thick, you can add a little milk to thin it out.
- Caramel Corn
- Ingredients
- 10 cups popped plain popcorn
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
- 1/3 cup light corn syrup
- 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- Directions
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Place popcorn in a large bowl and set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, cream of tartar, and salt to a boil. Continue to cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda. Immediately pour mixture over popcorn and stir until evenly coated, then spoon onto baking sheet. Bake 30 minutes, stir, and continue cooking 30 more minutes. Allow to cool, then break apart and store in an airtight container.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
