Show Notes #196: What’s Old Is New Again

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; mix well.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, and vanilla until well blended. Add to flour mixture and beat until smooth.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1-inch of oil until hot.

Holding a finger over bottom of a funnel with a 5/8-inch opening, pour 1/2 cup of batter into funnel. Drizzle batter into hot oil, swirling it in circles from center outward. Fry until golden, turning once. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Repeat until all batter is used. Serve warm. Note:

Use the batter right away, or it will thicken too much to pass easily through the funnel! If it does get too thick, you can add a little milk to thin it out.