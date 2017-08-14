Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #196: What’s Old Is New Again

Listen Now

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
Music
  • "Give Yourself Over (Goldilocks vs. Synth Girl Remix) by John Brown's Body from the album, courtesy of 
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Crickets from N1MM
  • E-mail from Gene, BX8AAD
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Funnel Cakes
  • Ingredients
    • 2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
    • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
    • 2 teaspoons baking soda
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 2 eggs
    • 2 cups milk
    • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • Oil for frying
    • Confectioners' sugar for sprinkling
  • Directions
    • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; mix well. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, milk, and vanilla until well blended. Add to flour mixture and beat until smooth. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1-inch of oil until hot. Holding a finger over bottom of a funnel with a 5/8-inch opening, pour 1/2 cup of batter into funnel. Drizzle batter into hot oil, swirling it in circles from center outward. Fry until golden, turning once. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Repeat until all batter is used. Serve warm. Note: Use the batter right away, or it will thicken too much to pass easily through the funnel! If it does get too thick, you can add a little milk to thin it out.
  • Caramel Corn
  • Ingredients
    • 10 cups popped plain popcorn
    • 1 cup light brown sugar
    • 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
    • 1/3 cup light corn syrup
    • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Directions
    • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Place popcorn in a large bowl and set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, cream of tartar, and salt to a boil. Continue to cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda. Immediately pour mixture over popcorn and stir until evenly coated, then spoon onto baking sheet. Bake 30 minutes, stir, and continue cooking 30 more minutes. Allow to cool, then break apart and store in an airtight container.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
  • Laphroaig 10 (Cask Strength)
    • ABV: Variable 56.5% (113 Proof)
    • Region: Islay
    • Color: Golden honey
    • Nose: Peat, seaweed, smoke, brine, vanilla
    • Taste: Peat, smoke, bread dough, malt, vanilla, honey, smoked meat, ripe pear (baking spice, citrus after adding water)
    • Cost: $65-80 (750ml)
    • Rating: 94
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • Lucas Gil
  • Google+
    • Christopher Rowan
    • Andrew Stephens
    • Michael Bridak
  • Twitter
    • @Hualet
    • @WilliamLarge
    • @barryswat
    • @philshapiro
    • @mbridak
    • @kd0ijp
    • @vo1pwf
    • @interglossa
    • @M0GLJ
    • @ve6sar
    • @HamRadioFun2017
    • @n6ite
August 14th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

