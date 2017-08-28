Show Notes #197: Dark Star

Listen Now
Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Wanted: GNU Project Maintainers
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Cloudlog
Music
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Lemonade Shake-Ups and Sausage, Pepper and Onion Sandwiches - Russ doesn't like either one, so you'll have to take MY word on the fact that they're yummy!
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice (6 to 8 lemons)
- Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Place in refrigerator to chill until ready to serve.When ready to serve, place 1/2 cup lemon syrup in a plastic drink shaker or 1-quart jar. Add equal amounts of cold water and ice as well as a lemon wedge, cover tightly, and shake vigorously 1 to 2 minutes. Pour into tall glasses over additional ice, garnish with lemon slices, and enjoy!
- Sausage, Pepper and Onion Sandwiches
- Ingredients
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 green bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips
- 2 red bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips
- 1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 pound hot Italian rope sausage, cut into 2-inch lengths
- 1/4 cup beer (optional)
- 4 hoagie rolls, split
- Directions
- If you want these a bit saucier, feel free to top each sandwich with 1/4 cup spaghetti sauce -- just don't forget the napkins!
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Mailing List
- Gary H.
