Show Notes #197: Dark Star

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
  • Northern California DX Club Launching Initiative to Get Newcomers On HF
  • "Looking around the room at local club meetings makes it very clear that we are all aging," NCDXC's John Eisenberg, K6YP, said. "It is critical to the ongoing life of our hobby to recruit new blood into our ranks. We all know this, but it is difficult to organize and take effective action to start programs to introduce new people to the joys of HF operating. We can't generate new DXers until we have new HF operators."
  • NCDXC said its Elmering Project is aimed squarely at swelling the pool of new HF operators and getting them on HF. After some introductory classes, three curriculum tracks are offered: General License Exam Preparation, HF Operating and Station Building, and Advanced Topics. Students sign up only for the classes that interest them; instruction will be at the participant's skill level. The club said classes will cover such topics as advanced HF phone, CW, and digital mode operating skills, propagation analysis, and antennas. Some classes will be taught using PowerPoint presentations delivered to a student's computer via WebEx http://www.webex.com/.
  • Ham Radio Operators Use Eclipse for Ionosphere Experiment
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
Music
  • "Plantin' Seeds" by Jason Kinney from the album Jason Kinney, courtesy of Jason Kinney.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • After Episode #200 on October 2, 2017, Linux in the Ham Shack will be taking a break. The next recording will be on January 8, 2018. During that time, we will be retooling the show. We have already started planning what will be different and what will be the same. Please send us your feedback and let us know how you feel about the show, what you'd like to keep and what you'd like to see changed. All suggestions and constructive criticisms are welcome.  Send your message via phone, email, Facebook, Google+, Twitter... we'll monitor all places for your input!
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Lemonada Shake Up
  • Description
    • It is fair time in the US... state fairs, county fairs, regional fares, etc.  SO, I decided to share a few recipes of food that you'll find at fairs in the Midwest.  This is our last episode of fair food, and this time it isLemonade Shake-Ups and Sausage, Pepper and Onion Sandwiches - Russ doesn't like either one, so you'll have to take MY word on the fact that they're yummy!
  • Ingredients
    • 2 cups water
    • 2 cups sugar
    • 3/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice (6 to 8 lemons)
  • Directions
    • In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water and sugar to a boil. Continue cooking 5 minutes, or until sugar is completely dissolved, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Place in refrigerator to chill until ready to serve. When ready to serve, place 1/2 cup lemon syrup in a plastic drink shaker or 1-quart jar. Add equal amounts of cold water and ice as well as a lemon wedge, cover tightly, and shake vigorously 1 to 2 minutes. Pour into tall glasses over additional ice, garnish with lemon slices, and enjoy!
  • Sausage, Pepper and Onion Sandwiches
  • Ingredients
    • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
    • 2 green bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips
    • 2 red bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch strips
    • 1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1 pound hot Italian rope sausage, cut into 2-inch lengths
    • 1/4 cup beer (optional)
    • 4 hoagie rolls, split
  • Directions
    • In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot but not smoking. Add peppers, onion, and salt; cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sausage and beer, if desired, and cook 10 to 15 more minutes, or until sausage is no longer pink in center, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide mixture onto hoagie rolls and serve immediately. If you want these a bit saucier, feel free to top each sandwich with 1/4 cup spaghetti sauce -- just don't forget the napkins!
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
  • Bowmore 12
    • ABV: 40% (80 Proof)
    • Region: Islay
    • Color: Deep honey caramel
    • Nose: Smoke, sea air, brine, barn hay, orange zest, subtle floral notes 
    • Taste: Sweet smoke, vanilla, honey, citrus, peat, sea salt, black pepper, lingering floral notes
    • Cost: $45 (750ml)
    • Rating: 91
August 28th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

