LHS Episode #198: Jingle Bells

It's time for Episode 198. Thank you for turning in. In this episode, we discuss earthquakes and hurricanes, WSJT-X and FT8, contesting and sweeps, Synergy and Wayland, caveats for open-source coders, the latest Linux kernel, CloudShack, Mexican food and a Scotch of a different color. There is also much, much more. All the best.

73 de The LHS Crew