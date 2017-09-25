LHS Episode #199: We Love WinuxOS

Welcome to Episode #199 of Linux in the Ham Shack. This episode contains discussion on using web-based SDRs when local receivers are in adequate, JOTA and JOTI, the opening of the 630m and 2200m bands, Linux advocacy, EFF vs DRM, ttyd, Antergos and much more. Thank you for listening. Please tune in to Episode #200 on October 2nd. It's sure to be epic.

73 de The LHS Crew