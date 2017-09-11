Podcast RSS Feeds

Show Notes #198: Jingle Bells

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
  • Rebuilding the Shack Box (Again)
Music:
  • "Think of You" by Sam Brown from the album 37 Reasons, courtesy of Jamendo.
    • Duration: 3:27
    • Location: Charlotte, NC, United States
    • Released: May 2014
    • Source: http://url.bcts.info/4K (Jamendo)
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Post on Facebook from Eric, KD0GPZ
  • Comment on Episode #197 from Kevin, WH6OHM
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Creamy Enchilada Ravioli Casserole
  • Description
    • We haven't tried this recipe yet, but it sounded REALLY good... and is going to go on our "must fix" list - because Russ and I love Mexican style recipes.  If any of you prepare this... definitely let us know how well you liked the recipe!!
  • Ingredients
    • 1 package (20 oz) refrigerated cheese-filled ravioli
    • container (7.5 oz) chive & onion cream cheese spread
    • cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken
    • can (4.5 oz) Chopped green chiles
    • cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 oz)
    • cup black bean and corn salsa (from 16-oz jar)
    • can (10 oz) Enchilada sauce
  • Directions
    • Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook ravioli as directed on package; drain. In medium microwavable bowl, microwave cream cheese spread uncovered on High about 20 seconds or until soft. Add chicken and chiles; mix well. Spread chicken mixture in bottom of baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese; top with cooked ravioli.Spoon salsa over ravioli. Pour enchilada sauce over salsa. Cover baking dish with foil. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until casserole is bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake uncovered 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
  • Speyburn 10
    • ABV: 43% (86 Proof)
    • Region: Highland
    • Color: Piss Yellow
    • Nose:  Sugar sweetness, orange zest, dried wood shavings, herbal essence, traces of wintergreen
    • Taste: Malted barley, herbal, light smoky essence, black licorice or anise
    • Cost: $30 (750ml)
    • Rating: 80
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Facebook
    • Mat Stace
    • Paul Besing
  • Google+
    • Eric Rinehart
  • Twitter
    • @n0wje
    • @wwwuse (Beth Lynn Eicher)
    • @losairen
    • @avhincu
    • @swlbcl
    • @oppy1984
    • @diggeradam
    • @W5NIS
    • @jonmstraub
    • @linux_pat
    • @tx_coder
    • @whiskey1py
    • @w0odi
    • @InfoSec208
    • @KA4RCV
  • YouTube
    • Dennis Plowman
  • Mailing List
    • Doug, N6LMX
September 11th, 2017

