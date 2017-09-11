Show Notes #198: Jingle Bells

Listen Now
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Creamy Enchilada Ravioli Casserole
- Description
- Ingredients
- Directions
- Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Cook ravioli as directed on package; drain. In medium microwavable bowl, microwave cream cheese spread uncovered on High about 20 seconds or until soft. Add chicken and chiles; mix well. Spread chicken mixture in bottom of baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese; top with cooked ravioli.Spoon salsa over ravioli. Pour enchilada sauce over salsa. Cover baking dish with foil. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until casserole is bubbly. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake uncovered 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
