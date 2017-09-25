Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

 
  »

Show Notes #199: We Love WinuxOS

Listen Now

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
Music:
  • "Sunshine" by Jonathan Coulton from the album Solid State.
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
  • Voice Mail from Rich, KD0RG
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
  • Stuffed Pork Chops
  • Ingredients
    • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
    • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
    • 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary (optional)
    • 1/4 cup finely chopped roasted red peppers (optional)
    • 1/4 cup finely chopped mushrooms, sauteed (optional)
    • 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
    • 2 strips cooked bacon, crumbled
    • 4 boneless pork chops
    • Salt
    • Pepper
    • 1 cup flour
    • 2 eggs, beaten
    • 1 cup breadcrumbs (Panko or Seasoned)
    • 1/2 cup shredded parmesan (optional)
    • 4 tablespoons canola oil
  • Directions
    • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, spices (be creative!), mozzarella and bacon, stirring until thoroughly mixed. Set aside. Season all sides of the pork chops with salt and pepper. Carefully cut a pocket through the side of the pork chop in order to create a cavity. Stuff the cavity with a generous spoonful of the cream cheese mixture and press around the edges of the pork to seal it in. Repeat with the remaining pork chops. Refrigerate the chops, once stuffed, for 1 hour. Dip the stuffed pork chops in the flour, shaking off excess, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining pork chops. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the pork chops for a few minutes on each side. Remove from heat and bake for 15-20 minutes, until cheese is bubbly starting to brown. Serve! Notes: This recipe is very forgiving, and you can add or take away most anything.  Adding spinach to the cream cheese mixture is very good, sauteed onions, etc.  Use cheddar instead of mozzarella, etc.  Want to use some Thyme?  Knock yourself out!  Experiment and have fun!
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
  • Flag Hill Bourbon
    • ABV: 45% (90 Proof)
    • Region: Lee, NH
    • Color: Golden caramel
    • Nose: Rye grain, oak, oak, caramel, alcohol
    • Taste: Rye grain, dry grass, burley tobacco, caramel, dried flowers (unscented potpourri) 
    • Cost: $40 (750ml)
    • Rating: 86
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
  • Google+
    • Eric Rinehart
    • Mark Crowley
    • Richard Morton
  • Twitter
    • @kg4ujd
    • @K6EAG
    • @onursoycom
    • @frankmhowell
    • @gundo
  • YouTube
    • Dennis Plowman
  • Mailing List
    • KA7HVT
September 25th, 2017 | Category: Show Notes

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.