Show Notes #199: We Love WinuxOS

Segment 1 (Amateur Radio)
- Web Receivers for your Station Reception?
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4M (Reddit)
- Jamboree on the Air/Jamboree on the Internet
- Additional Info:
- http://url.bcts.info/4N (scouts.org)
- http://url.bcts.info/4O (k2bsa.net)
- Additional Info:
- FCC Opens 630- and 2200-Meter Bands
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4P (arrl)
Segment 2 (Open Source)
- Bryan Lunduke on Jim Zemlin
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4Q (Youtube)
- EFF Resigns from W3C over DRM
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4R (EFF)
- ttyd
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/ttyd (GitHub)
Segment 3 (Linux in the Ham Shack)
- Githubbing in the Ham Shack
- Github Desktop 1.0 Released
- Electron Applications
- KFHlog
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4S
- tnc-server
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4T
- Jamtenna
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/4U
- Antergos
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/antergos (Antergos)
- LHS Readiness Score: 4.2
Music:
- "Sunshine" by Jonathan Coulton from the album Solid State.
- Duration: 4:28
- Location: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Released: April 2017
- Source: http://url.bcts.info/solidstate (Jonathan Coulton)
Segment 4 (Announcements and Feedback)
- Voice Mail from Rich, KD0RG
Segment 5 (Cheryl's Recipe Corner)
- Stuffed Pork Chops
- Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary (optional)
- 1/4 cup finely chopped roasted red peppers (optional)
- 1/4 cup finely chopped mushrooms, sauteed (optional)
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- 2 strips cooked bacon, crumbled
- 4 boneless pork chops
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup breadcrumbs (Panko or Seasoned)
- 1/2 cup shredded parmesan (optional)
- 4 tablespoons canola oil
- Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, spices (be creative!), mozzarella and bacon, stirring until thoroughly mixed. Set aside. Season all sides of the pork chops with salt and pepper. Carefully cut a pocket through the side of the pork chop in order to create a cavity. Stuff the cavity with a generous spoonful of the cream cheese mixture and press around the edges of the pork to seal it in. Repeat with the remaining pork chops. Refrigerate the chops, once stuffed, for 1 hour. Dip the stuffed pork chops in the flour, shaking off excess, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining pork chops. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the pork chops for a few minutes on each side. Remove from heat and bake for 15-20 minutes, until cheese is bubbly starting to brown. Serve! Notes: This recipe is very forgiving, and you can add or take away most anything. Adding spinach to the cream cheese mixture is very good, sauteed onions, etc. Use cheddar instead of mozzarella, etc. Want to use some Thyme? Knock yourself out! Experiment and have fun!
Segment 6 (Russ's Whiskey Corner)
- Flag Hill Bourbon
- ABV: 45% (90 Proof)
- Region: Lee, NH
- Color: Golden caramel
- Nose: Rye grain, oak, oak, caramel, alcohol
- Taste: Rye grain, dry grass, burley tobacco, caramel, dried flowers (unscented potpourri)
- Cost: $40 (750ml)
- Rating: 86
Segment 7 (Social Media Roundup)
- Google+
- Eric Rinehart
- Mark Crowley
- Richard Morton
- Twitter
- @kg4ujd
- @K6EAG
- @onursoycom
- @frankmhowell
- @gundo
- YouTube
- Dennis Plowman
- Mailing List
- KA7HVT
