Show Notes #199: We Love WinuxOS

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, spices (be creative!), mozzarella and bacon, stirring until thoroughly mixed. Set aside.

Season all sides of the pork chops with salt and pepper. Carefully cut a pocket through the side of the pork chop in order to create a cavity. Stuff the cavity with a generous spoonful of the cream cheese mixture and press around the edges of the pork to seal it in. Repeat with the remaining pork chops.

Refrigerate the chops, once stuffed, for 1 hour.

Dip the stuffed pork chops in the flour, shaking off excess, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining pork chops.

Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry the pork chops for a few minutes on each side. Remove from heat and bake for 15-20 minutes, until cheese is bubbly starting to brown. Serve!

Notes: This recipe is very forgiving, and you can add or take away most anything. Adding spinach to the cream cheese mixture is very good, sauteed onions, etc. Use cheddar instead of mozzarella, etc. Want to use some Thyme? Knock yourself out! Experiment and have fun!