LHS Episode #200: We Made It

Welcome to Episode #200 of Linux in the Ham Shack. We've come a long way in the last nine years but thanks to all of our listeners and supporters, we have made it to this milestone episode. We talk about a variety of Linux- and ham radio-related topics as well as chat with some old friends and new. Please be aware this episode is being released unedited. We don't believe there's anything in it you need to protect your children from; it's just rambling and unstructured--mostly. Thank you to everyone for all of your support throughout the years and we look forward to bringing you fresh new content in 2018.

73 de The LHS Crew

October 9th, 2017 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - No Music Feed

