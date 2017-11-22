Merch Shop Is Live!

Hello, listeners and friends of Linux in the Ham Shack. At long last, our online merchandise store is online! You can now purchase cool LHS-themed items which are both beautiful and functional. They also help to support our program. We will be adding new items from time to time so make sure to check back to see what's new. If you have any suggestions for merch items, please send them our way! As a special bonus, from now until December 24th, use the promo code ITSALIVE and receive 10% off your entire order. Click the Merch! link above to visit. Thank you for your support.

73 de The LHS Crew