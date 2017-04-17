Please Visit Our Sponsor About Us Russ (K5TUX)

Russ was first licensed in 1992 will call sign N1UYE. He eventually chose K5TUX to promote amateur radio and Free Software. He is on Echolink (54711), often on the 3905CCN nets, and usually works 80m SSB and 15m CW. His 9-5 is systems administrator for an ISP providing service using the Free Software philosophy and Linux. Other interests include YouTube, poker, hats, indie music, audio engineering, travel and motorcycles. Cheryl (YL)

Cheryl is Russ's significant other and the light of his life. She brings the power of Google, an unbridled enthusiasm and Cheryl's Recipe Corner (winner of the Audience Choice Awards Best Segment award) to the program. She also emcees the Social Media Roundup and can read news articles just as poorly as Russ and Bill. She's definitely a keeper. Bill (NE4RD)

Bill, our latest victim addition, is originally from Naples, FL where he was licensed in 1994 as KE4RGH. He changed his callsign to NE4RD in 2009 and is currently living in Billings, MT where he is active on the HF Bands with the Big Sky Contesters Club and the K2BSA Amateur Radio Association. When not on the air he's working, hiking, skiing, soaking in the hot tub, or just being a nerd. Rich (KD0RG, on Hiatus)

Rich, the newest member of our Co-host Hiatus Program, is from snowy Colorado. He is a longtime truck driver, ham radio operator and all around funny guy. He is the co-host of the Low SWR podcast and now joins the LHS crew to bring some knowledge and voice characters to the show. Pete (VE2XPL, on Hiatus)

Pete was born in 1964 and licensed in 1995. He lives in suburban Montreal, Quebec, Canada with his wife, two daughters and two dogs. He works at the Children's Hospital in his home town as a multimedia specialist. As a ham, he enjoys home-brewing, QRP, digital modes and good ol' rag-chewing. When he's not on the air, he enjoys photography, music, canine search and rescue and lots of other outdoorsy activities. Richard (KB5JBV, on Hiatus)

Richard has been an Amateur radio operator since 1988. He is currently an Assistant Section Manager, Official Observer, Official Relay Station, Official Emergency Station, and VE Technical Specialist for the ARRL in the North Texas section. He is also an ARES AEC and RACES assistant radio officer for the city of Mesquite. Gnorman (on Flowers)

The shortest member of the LHS team, fresh from his previous home in the English countryside. He has been hired to be an assistant on the technical staff at Studio 1S. He is Richard's technical advisor and spiritual guru, as well as chief horticulturalist and night watchman. His hobbies include firearms, drinking, fighting and flower arranging. Together, they are the co-hosts of Linux in the Ham Shack. Linux in the Ham Shack is a podcast, a state of mind and a phenomenon. Originally begun to help amateur radio operators move from Microsoft and other closed-source operating systems and applications over to Linux and Free Software, the show has broadened its scope. Now consisting of a bi-weekly audio podcast, live streaming audio, community event sponsorship and general outreach, LHS helps to expose ham radio enthusiasts to FOSS and FOSS enthusiasts to ham radio. Join us every other Monday night for the live broadcast, subscribe with your favorite podcatcher, and visit with us at your local ham fest or FOSS convention. We are Linux, ham radio and Open Source for EVERYONE. And don't forget to send your comments and other feedback. LHS definitely wants to hear from YOU.