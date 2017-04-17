Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

Contests

Win a Raspberry Pi!

This contest ended on February 1, 2014.  Congratulations to Jordon for winning the grand prize. Stay tuned for future drawings.