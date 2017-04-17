Sponsors

Linux in the Ham Shack would like to send out special thanks to each of our listeners who has been able to donate to the program or subscribe to our membership features in order to help us keep the show going. Thank you!

Current Paid Subscribers



Jonas Rullo

Jeremy Hall, KB7QOA

Michael Connolly, KG4OZK

Scott Pettigrew, N8VSI

Bob Yerke

Paul Griffith, KE5WMA

Ronald Eike, KA3PSO

Johnny Kinsey, N4JEK

Brian Smith

Robert Halliday, AD0BM

Michael Aiello, N2HTT

John Clark

Edward Donnelly, KB2UNZ

Donald Gover, KG9ZMY

Alan Wilson

Steven Saner, KD0IJP

Dillon Angle, KG5BRM

James Blocker, KG5IOR

Darren King, VK6EK

Bill Stearns, NE4RD

Bill Piotter, N6ZFR

Robert Pitts, AC0BS

John Fotschky, K9SFG

Doug Rehder, K6MXZ

Krystopher Weaver, K6RYS

Membership Options

Some of our content is members only. In order to help support us, please sign up for membership and you will be granted extra privileges and special access to members-only content. Some of the special benefits included with your subscription are:

A feed of the original, unedited episode recordings (when available)

A feed of edited episodes without music in MP3 format

Download access to episodes in FLAC format

Access to our educational video and screencast library

Access to tech and radio articles written by LHS hosts and listeners

Free limited-edition LHS merchandise (when available)

The ability to view and contribute to the live show syllabus via Etherpad

Automatic entry into ALL contests

More as we think of things to make this program better...

Monthly Membership ($2.00/mo):

Yearly Membership ($20.00/yr):