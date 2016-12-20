Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #180: Blacklisted

In this episode, Linux in the Ham Shack takes you a journey into sight and sound. Well, mostly sound. Topics include operating below 500kHz, new stuff in WSJT-X, an open letter from a young ham to the curmudgeons in the room, Ham Radio Deluxe being nefarious again, Ubuntu 16.10 with Budgie, a useful Debian utility, contributing to Open Source as a newbie (or oldbie) and much more.

We also send our thoughts and condolences to the young daughter, family and friends of Matthew Williams, Lord Drachenblut, KD9BWJ. He passed away much too young on December 6, 2016, after a long struggle against cancer. We miss you, brother.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #180 (MP3) [ 1:03:49 | 29.22 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #180 (OGG) [ 1:03:49 | 33.99 MB ] Download
December 20th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - MP3 Feed | Leave a comment

LHS Episode #179: Spinning the Cube

In this episode, Linux in the Ham Shack discusses diverse topics including 915MHz operation, a new cube satellite, "smart" ham radio, a new Ubuntu distro with Budgie as the default desktop, games, ssh honeypots, a PHP-based logger and much more. Thanks for listening and all the best. Happy holiday season to all.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #179 (MP3) [ 59:57 | 27.45 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #179 (OGG) [ 59:57 | 37.52 MB ] Download
December 5th, 2016 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - MP3 Feed | Leave a comment

LHS Episode #178: A Thor and A Beer

thor-s-hammer-bottle-opener-0In the latest episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, Bill plays dead for Halloween. In his absence, Russ and Cheryl discuss long-distance 2-meter communication, vanity call sign rules, Windows 10 embedding Linux, Wal-mart, Arch Linux, Norse gods, fake Mexican food and a whole lot more. Thank you for tuning in. We appreciate you!

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #178 (MP3) [ 1:01:53 | 28.33 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #178 (OGG) [ 1:01:53 | 33.87 MB ] Download
November 7th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - MP3 Feed | Leave a comment

LHS Episode #177: Cherbyl the Witch

witch-155291_960_720It's time for Episode #177 of the Linux in the Ham Shack podcast. In this episode, your tired and slightly confused hosts tackle craziness in Australia, digital voice on the DV4Home, things powered by Linux you might not expect to be, Microsoft and GitHub, $5 SBCs, a new Linux kernel release, TQSL and much more. Thank you for stopping by to check out our problem. We hope you enjoy. If you do--or even if you don't--please take a moment and send us some feedback. We'd love to hear from you.

73 de The LHS Crew

LHS Episode #177 (MP3) [ 1:01:12 | 28.02 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #177 (OGG) [ 1:01:12 | 31.83 MB ] Download
October 10th, 2016 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - MP3 Feed | One comment
 
