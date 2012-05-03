LHS Episode #081: Chicken Licker Bumpy Bumpy

Welcome to the latest installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. It's almost time for Hamvention 2012! We hope that we'll be able to see our listeners and friends at the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio from May 18th through the 20th. With your donations, the thermometer at left has almost exploded. If you can spare a dollar or two, we'll be at our goal in no time.

In this episode, our trusty [sic] hosts talk with an Ambassdor. Richard's interview with Ronny is so good it would make Anderson Cooper--well, throw up probably. They also discuss Linux topics like Mint-based distributions and irssi, an IRC chat client, as well as ham radio topics from HSMM to Winlink to contest loggers. The guys respond to a bunch of listener feedback and talk about some new features of the show.

A quick heads up: The interview audio is a little rough with some weird background anomaly. It won't drive you mad, just make you wonder what was going on on Ronny's side of the line. We suspect dinner and a seance.

73 de The LHS Guys