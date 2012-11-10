LHS Episode #093: Eating Crackers in Bed

Hello and welcome to a very late release of LHS Episode #093. Recorded about a month ago, I finally found the time to get this one edited and put out so the world can experience it. I'd like to thank our loyal listeners for their patience, and I sincerely hope that this episode stands up to the fine quality (*snicker*) that you're used to from LHS. We get a visit from one of the show's ambassadors in this episode who tells us all about his experience ambassadoring for a Linux event in Ohio. You know the one. Surrounding that are some interesting Linux topics, a ham radio discussion or two and a very informative bit of feedback from the Old Texas Engineer. You don't want to miss it.

73 de The LHS Guys