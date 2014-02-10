LHS Episode #123: Busted for Jaycasting

Hello, folks! It's February 2014, and we finally announce the winner of our Raspberry Pi contest! But before all that excitement, we have a great interview with a fellow radio amateur. Around that, we have news and information about the usual suspects, and covering it all is a thick layer of fun. Thanks for tuning in, and we hope to see you all in Dayton in May. Please donate to our Indiegogo campaign if you can. Every little bit helps. And don't forget about the perks!
73 de The LHS Guys
Hi guys,
I really enjoyed episode 123. Thanks for having Jay on.. I would never have run across his Youtube channel accidentally. 😉
73,
David/KE0AZ
There are 666 (I know, it’s creepy) episodes between this episode and 789. Episode 789 will be recorded in the ladder part of 2040. I’m 17 now, I’d be 43 when it’s recorded.
You statistical friend
Harrison — VE2HKW
Good stuff folks. Thanks for the Jay interview. I had watched his “Dark Side of Ham Radio” and thought he was pretty cool. Nice to hear more from him.
For anyone that hasn’t seen his YouTube page, here’s a link: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoRcFxyEDGS8HOl7-UBmwQ
73,
Rob