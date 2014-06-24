LHS Episode #131: The Joy of Ham Radio

In this episode, we gathered together a small round table to talk about some Linux and ham radio news items, and then discuss the upcoming Field Day, Elmering, and the general joy of amateur radio. Much fun was had by all, and there's even a cameo appearance by The Richard himself.
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #131 (MP3) [ 1:21:25 | 37.1 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #131 (OGG) [ 1:21:25 | 44.99 MB ] Download
Hi,
yes, HamQTH has automatic import of FCC and VE callsign database. I also import a few more like our local callbook but I have to it by hand :(.
I’ve never developed anything for Firefox or Chrome. Maybe the author of qrz extension could make small change and point to HamQTH website instead.
73 Petr
Just received my rewards from the Indiegogo campaign. Thanks so much, and thanks for a great podcast. Keep up the good work!
– Scott