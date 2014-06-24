Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #131: The Joy of Ham Radio

FD_1941_Prospect_HillIn this episode, we gathered together a small round table to talk about some Linux and ham radio news items, and then discuss the upcoming Field Day, Elmering, and the general joy of amateur radio. Much fun was had by all, and there's even a cameo appearance by The Richard himself.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #131 (MP3) [ 1:21:25 | 37.1 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #131 (OGG) [ 1:21:25 | 44.99 MB ] Download
June 24th, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #131: The Joy of Ham Radio

  • Petr, OK2CQR
    July 3, 2014 at 2:40 am

    Hi,

    yes, HamQTH has automatic import of FCC and VE callsign database. I also import a few more like our local callbook but I have to it by hand :(.

    I’ve never developed anything for Firefox or Chrome. Maybe the author of qrz extension could make small change and point to HamQTH website instead.

    73 Petr

  • Scott Newlon
    July 19, 2014 at 8:30 am

    Just received my rewards from the Indiegogo campaign. Thanks so much, and thanks for a great podcast. Keep up the good work!

    – Scott

