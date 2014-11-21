LHS Episode #136: Introduction to FreeDV

Hello, everyone! We are back again with another fun and informative episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your hosts discuss solar flares, lots of space weather, stable and easy-to-install Linux distributions, H.R. 4969, Quentin Tarantino, dinner rolls and the amazing and fun new transmission mode for HF known as FreeDV. Don't miss a second of this action-packed episode.
73 de The LHS Guys
i can listen, but i am a visial learner. the site is well laid out. keep us posted, it all is cool. va1dwg.
Russ what USB headset did you buy from Walmart to be used for FreeDV? Also I have been wondering about this for a little while, why are the frequencies in the voice range of the US ARRL bandplan shouldn’t FreeDV use the data frequencies since this is voice encoded into 16QPSK? Otherwise wouldn’t FreeDV cause additional QRM for analog? Also I thought I read somewhere that you could use this on VHF/UHF SSB as well. Could you confirm this?
Cheryl’s Recipe Corner is awesome keep it please! This is why I listen to the end now.