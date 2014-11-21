Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #136: Introduction to FreeDV

dv screen shotHello, everyone! We are back again with another fun and informative episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, your hosts discuss solar flares, lots of space weather, stable and easy-to-install Linux distributions, H.R. 4969, Quentin Tarantino, dinner rolls and the amazing and fun new transmission mode for HF known as FreeDV. Don't miss a second of this action-packed episode.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #136 (MP3) [ 58:24 | 26.76 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #136 (OGG) [ 58:24 | 29.1 MB ] Download
November 21st, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #136: Introduction to FreeDV

  • dewaine
    November 23, 2014 at 12:04 am

    i can listen, but i am a visial learner. the site is well laid out. keep us posted, it all is cool. va1dwg.

  • N4JEK (JohnnyK)
    November 24, 2014 at 2:31 pm

    Russ what USB headset did you buy from Walmart to be used for FreeDV? Also I have been wondering about this for a little while, why are the frequencies in the voice range of the US ARRL bandplan shouldn’t FreeDV use the data frequencies since this is voice encoded into 16QPSK? Otherwise wouldn’t FreeDV cause additional QRM for analog? Also I thought I read somewhere that you could use this on VHF/UHF SSB as well. Could you confirm this?

    Cheryl’s Recipe Corner is awesome keep it please! This is why I listen to the end now.

