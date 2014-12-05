Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #137: Bacon Wins

bacon-winsGreetings, salutations and happy holidays! Today your weary hosts (minus one) bring you some great information about great topics, like: Why you should avoid qrznow.com, why you should upgrade your WordPress installation, why you should try ElementaryOS, why the government is like a turtle, and why bacon renders your argument invalid. Be well, listen often, and stay safe.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #137 (MP3) [ 49:39 | 22.75 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #137 (OGG) [ 49:39 | 26.67 MB ] Download
December 5th, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

3 comments to LHS Episode #137: Bacon Wins

  • N4JEK (JohnnyK)
    December 5, 2014 at 11:35 am

    I thought the Kenwood TS-2000, Yeasu 857, 897, and 817 could do SSB on 2m/70cm? Also I figured it would be a good thing to do digital SSB on VHF/UHF since the signal could go further than FM but you would get clean audio like the FM signal. I have been wondering why no one makes a multi-mode Handie-Talkie 2m/70cm transceiver?

    Cheryl he’s right Bacon wins, hands down all day long! I can’t wait for the show notes to see all of these recipes.

  • Alvin, K2AMP
    February 12, 2015 at 5:11 am

    I was just wondering if I’m missing something because I can’t find the show notes anywhere. I recently found your podcast. Very good show.

  • Russ K5TUX
    February 16, 2015 at 11:18 am

    Show Notes are under the “Content” link on the web site. It provides a drop-down menu where you can find a link to the show notes. You can also visit the url: http://lhspodcast.info/category/show-notes.

    73 de Russ, K5TUX

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.