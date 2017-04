LHS Episode #148: Alligators Are Good Eatin’

Welcome to Episode #148 of Linux in the Ham Shack! In this installment, your hosts discuss Art Bell and the radio of kooks everywhere, free newsletters, Linux terminal utilities, FreeDV, FlexRadio, loggers and a whole bunch more. Thanks for listening, and enjoy all the information we cram in your earholes.

73 de The LHS Guys